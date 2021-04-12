virus clip art 1

CUMBERLAND — More than 21% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, health officials said Monday.

The Allegany County Health Department reported that 20,068 county residents have received at least a first dose of a two-dose vaccine, while 12,938 have received both doses.

Another 1,985 residents have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Separately Monday, health officials reported the county’s 205th death related to COVID-19, as well as 34 new cases since Friday.

