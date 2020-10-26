CUMBERLAND — Cases of COVID-19 in Allegany County continued to surge Monday, with health officials reporting 34 new cases.
The county health department, which typically reports case data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, has reported 129 cases in the last 10 days and more than 200 this month. On Oct. 4, the county’s cumulative case count was 496. On Monday, it was 699.
According to health officials, the latest cases include a “male and female age 12 and under, two females and two males in their teens, two females and four males in their 20s, three females and a male in their 30s, two females and a male in their 40s, a female and two males in their 50s, four females and five males in their 60s, two males in their 70s, and a male in his 80s.
One of the new cases has required hospitalization.
Mineral County
The Mineral County Health Department reported eight new cases Monday, raising the county’s cumulative total to 217.
The new cases included four from Monday and four from the weekend, according to health officials.
The county has seen a rise of 18 cases over the past seven days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.