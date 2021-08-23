KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County 4-Her’s learned about the history and early industrial activities of a working farm and mill during summer camps at West Virginia University’s Jackson’s Mill.
Jackson’s Mill was an early industrial site with a grist mill, saw mill, carpentry shop and blacksmith shop. 4-Her’s experienced some of the activities that would have occurred on the site in 1830.
Campers observed blacksmithing and grist milling demonstrations and explored some of the buildings. Experiential learning opportunities included ropemaking, candle-dipping and foodways/butter-making.
“The activities provided a blended approach to learning in an engaging and fun-filled way,” said Joe Obidzinski, WVU Extension Service.
In 1920, the vision for a state 4-H camp to train young people and rural leaders began. The West Virginia 4-H program had been growing steadily since the first club was organized in 1907.
The first county camp was held in Randolph County in 1915 at Camp Good Luck. By 1920, 28 counties were holding county camps. W.H. “Teepi” Kendrick and C.H. Hartley, state 4-H leaders, began looking for the right place.
In early 1921, Kendrick and others visited Jackson’s Mill. They found 5 acres with an old mill building and a cornfield of stubble. They chose the site because it is centralized in the state, near electrical railway service, 5 miles from the nearest town, had historic value and businesses in Weston and Clarksburg expressed willingness to cooperate in the development of the site.
Senate Bill 289, passed in 1921, named Jackson’s Mill as the state 4-H camp and placed the site under the care of the WVU Extension Service. With the assistance of state grants, in-kind donations from local utility companies and help from area businesses, the camp began to take shape. The first 4-H camp was held at Jackson’s Mill in June 1921, with 425 campers enjoying the facility.
To learn more, visit https://jacksonsmill.wvu.edu or call 304-269-5100.
