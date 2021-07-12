CUMBERLAND — Allegany County continues to lag behind the state average when it comes to the number of residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, health officials said Monday.
About 40% of county residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 57.3% statewide.
“More than 28,000 Allegany County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the vaccine is highly effective at preventing infection, hospitalization, and death,” said Allegany County Health Officer Jenelle Mayer. “We encourage everyone to make it a priority to get your COVID-19 vaccination. If you have questions about the vaccine, seek advice from trusted sources such as your doctor, your pharmacist or your child’s pediatrician.”
Walk-in vaccination clinics
• July 13, 1-4 p.m., and July 14, 9 a.m.-noon, Allegany County Health Department’s Willowbrook Office Complex, Ground Floor Community Room, 12501 Willowbrook Road. Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to those 18 and older.
• July 14, 9 a.m. to noon, Potomac Fire Company No. 2, 61 Main St., Westernport, second doses of Moderna will be administered and Johnson & Johnson will also be available.
New cases
Health officials reported six new COVID-19 cases since Sunday, increasing the cumulative county total to 7,068. The county’s positivity rate was 2.16%, compared to the state average of .92%.
