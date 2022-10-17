CUMBERLAND — PETA concluded a five-day rescue operation Friday involving 65 animals of 30 species — the group’s largest-ever rescue of animals from a roadside zoo — following a legal settlement with Tri-State Zoological Park that forced the zoo’s closure.
PETA had previously rescued three big cats and three other animals who had been housed at the zoo, bringing the total number of animals the group rescued from Tri-State to 71.
PETA enlisted the help of 14 sanctuaries and accredited zoos from Maryland to California, which agreed to care for the animals, including bears, exotic birds, a Bengal cat, alligators, coatimundis and a squirrel monkey.
“Tri-State spent years exploiting vulnerable animals and allowing suffering ones to rot in their cages, but now the survivors will be able to live in comfort and safety, with the care they’ve long been lacking,” said Brittany Peet, PETA Foundation General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement.
The squirrel monkey will live with another squirrel monkey. Three iguanas will live outdoors in a naturalistic habitat with other iguanas, Asiatic black bears Sallie and Suzie — the 78th and 79th bears PETA has rescued — will live in an expansive habitat. A pot-bellied pig named Snorkel will receive expert veterinary care after languishing for years with a massive tumor and morbid obesity.
PETA and its fellow plaintiff, Constance Collins, alleged that Tri-State’s mistreatment of animals constituted a public nuisance, noting that Tri-State confined animals to often-filthy, decrepit enclosures and chronically deprived them of appropriate treatment, including veterinary care.
