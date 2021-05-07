CUMBERLAND — Dozens of local residents utilized a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic held Friday inside the Allegany County fairgrounds multipurpose building, and additional clinics are planned over the next two weeks.
Health officials said 83 people received either the first dose of the two-shot Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Additional walk-in clinics are planned May 13 and 20, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. both days.
The county’s positivity rate (5.52%) remained above the state average (3.53%) Friday, as health officials reported 16 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 6,884.
Drive-thru testing is available at the fairgrounds Mondays from 2 to 7 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Fridays. No appointment is necessary, but preregistration is available at https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2717.
At least 23,037, 32.5 of the county’s about 75,000 residents, have received at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine, while 18,681 (26.5%) have received both doses, according to health officials. Another 2,198 (3.1%), have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
