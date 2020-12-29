Once upon a time there were five sisters, the first two of whom were born in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, and the other three in Mineral County, West Virginia.
The eldest sister was born in 1913 and the second in 1915. The younger three were born in, 1917, 1920 and 1925.
Their parents met in Iowa where their mother, from West Virginia, was nursing a family member.
Their father was a multi-talented man who, when still in his teens, became a photographer with his brother. They traveled in their “Photo Car,” a horse-drawn photo lab, and took photos throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Many of their photos are on display at a museum in Wainwright and they are credited with most of the documented history of that area of Alberta.
While their father grew up in the U.S. Midwest, he was 19, the youngest in the family, when he and his brothers and their father decided to homestead in Canada. On arrival, he built a sod house in which he lived before returning home to marry his bride.
In Canada, he became a renowned breeder of Percheron and Morgan horses, many of which won titles and ribbons.
As the ranch grew and prospered, using his skill as a carpenter equal to that of a photographer, he built a three-story home in the side of a hill overlooking the Battle River.
It was here they began their family. The eldest daughter was born nearly a year after their marriage. Their second daughter was born 17 months later. The second daughter came into the world early and they were not sure she would live. However, with the assistance of a midwife and the use of the kitchen stove as her incubator, she did.
Not so, the twin brothers that were born between 1915 and 1917. They were named for their father and their mother’s twin brother in West Virginia. One of the boys lived for three days and the other for 12 before succumbing.
It was then that their parents decided that in the future if there were to be more children, their mother would travel to West Virginia, where her family lived. Twice she bundled her two elder daughters onto a train and traveled to West Virginia where the third daughter was born in 1917. Again returning to West Virginia a fourth daughter was born in 1920. Again their mother returned to Canada after the birth. It would be five years before another sister was on the way and by then, the economy in Canada had suffered losses through drought and the discovery of oil that claimed the land.
The family packed up and returned to West Virginia for good and later in 1925, the fifth daughter was born.
The sisters were close, doing everything together while finding out that in Elk Garden, West Virginia, there were a lot of other children, many of whom were cousins, and aunts and uncles on their mother’s side of the family.
However, tragedy struck when the third sister, at 10 years of age, died of acute appendicitis.
Her death brought the sisters even closer together.
As the other four girls grew, they spent a great deal of their time with their cousins and their friends. As children and teens they often spent time at one another’s homes, sometimes staying overnight. Their parents frequently hosted the kids. The families with all the cousins spend so much time together they became more like brothers and sisters than cousins.
As adults, each of the sisters had careers and children of their own. The eldest followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a nurse. It was how she met her husband, a naval architect. She had other talents as well, especially, in decorating. In today’s world, she would likely be an interior designer. She had three children, a girl and two boys.
The second daughter became a hairdresser but her talent lay in dressmaking. Today she would likely be a fashion designer as she could make a dress or coat out of almost nothing and was able to dress her three daughters in clothing in which they never felt out of place.
The third daughter married and lived on a farm and had one son. She loved animals and people. She could have been a veterinarian but more likely a social worker.
The fourth daughter, the baby of the family, some 12 years younger than her eldest sibling, also married and had three daughters. And while she never had a career as such, her talent lay in her imagination.
As the girls scattered across the country during the 1940s, from the deep South to the far West, the youngest sister wrote letters to them and other family members. She wrote beautiful letters and poetry for more than 80 years. Her poetry was her talent and I wish it could have been shared with the rest of the world.
All of the four sisters lived to become senior citizens. The sister born in 1920 was the first to pass in 1998. She had lost both her husband and her son a few years earlier. The sister born in 1913 lost her husband a year before she died in 2002. The sister born in 1915 lost her husband in 1961 to a fatal heart attack. She died in 2005 after more than 50 years a widow.
The youngest sister, born in 1925, lived to age 95, and died two days before Christmas this year, 2020.
With her a century of living, loving, laughter and tears has come to an end.
Let’s raise our glasses and toast the end of an era.
Mona Ridder is a Times-News correspondent.
