CUMBERLAND — The Allegany College of Maryland Foundation announces that the following students have received scholarships: Kailey Leith, Cumberland, Leonard and Jane Schwab Scottish Rite Foundation Scholarship; Grace McGraw, Cumberland, City of Cumberland Scholarship; Brianna Mobley, Everett, Pennsylvania; Has-Beens Inc. Scholarship; Brianna Montelongo, Cumberland, Iris Halmos Community Investment Scholarship; Kaitlyn Morrissey, Cumberland, First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union; Jessica Riggleman, Green Spring, West Virginia, Nicole Halmos Scholarship, Robert W. Knisley Memorial Scholarship; Brooke Riley, Mount Savage, LaVale Lions Club Scholarship, Robert E. Pence Memorial Christian Scholarship; Kailee Wilson, Lonaconing, Al-Gar Federal Credit Union Scholarship; and Aisa Wrights, Cumberland, Leonard and Jane Schwab Scottish Rite Foundation Scholarship.
The ACM Foundation helps students achieve their educational goals by offering more than 2,500 scholarships annually. More information is available at allegany.edu/scholarships.
