CUMBERLAND — Officials celebrated the grand opening Wednesday of a new social media learning lab that allows Allegany College of Maryland students the opportunity to learn skills used in the entertainment industry for events like DelFest.
The lab, located in Cumberland’s downtown at 60 Pershing St., is part of a new social media marketing curriculum which includes a one-year certificate program that prepares students for jobs in today’s digital world. The program was developed through a partnership with ACM, Del McCoury and Stan Strickland, president of the Tampa, Florida-based company Rainmaker Music which manages the McCoury family.
It was Del McCoury and Strickland who purchased 60 Pershing St. to have it converted into a social media learning center.
“This facility is the culmination of what Del McCoury has wanted to do in this community for a while,” Strickland said. “We love being a part of the community, but we also want to give back and the training received here will help people get jobs.”
Numerous elected officials and leaders of education and business were on hand for the grand opening, which included a ribbon-cutting.
“This is a great day for the community and for students who want to learn skills that lead to jobs,” Strickland said.
Course work began in January and has eight students; more are expected to enroll for the fall semester. The social media marketing certificate program is accredited by the Maryland Higher Education Commission.
Strickland said the skills learned in the program will allow employees to work remotely.
“Students could relocate to large metropolitan areas like Nashville to take courses like ACM is offering, but they won’t be any better trained than they will be at ACM,” Strickland said. “In a semester they can learn how to have a job to stay here and make $40,000 to start. They don’t have to go to Nashville and make two and half times the money to live and they don’t have to leave their families they love.”
Strickland said students that complete the course load will be “doing competitive work with kids in Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin and Nashville and from here.”
Jonathan Harper, 22, was the first intern accepted in the internship program, which includes working the popular DelFest musical festival held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds each Memorial Day weekend.
“Initially I saw a poster in school about the social media program,” he said. “While I was looking at multimedia jobs, half of them said they wanted you to run their social media program, so this will give me a leg up in that field.”
The program provides coursework in social media platforms, data analytics, audio and video, photography and core marketing principles.
“But, then, through the program, I heard about Rainmaker,” Harmer said. “I’ve played music all my life and I’ve loved music all my life. So to mix all of these new skills and get paid for it is really a dream come true.”
Harper said he plans to telework from Cumberland and hopes to eventually edit footage for television programming.
Lillie Strickland, 19, daughter of Stan Strickland, is a coordinator for Rainmaker and the ACM program. She said the skills learned apply to all types of businesses, not just music industry companies.
“I’m excited because I think this is a chance for people to see that they are using their money for actually getting experience that applies to jobs ... all type of jobs,” Lillie Strickland said. “Rather than spending all your money on a four-year degree you can go from this directly into the workplace or you are in school and working, which is even better.”
For more information on the program visit www.allegany.edu/social-media-marketing/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.