ACM holds ribbon cutting, dedication for nursing simulation lab

CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland recently held a ribbon cutting and formal dedication of its new UPMC Western Maryland Nursing Simulation Laboratory, located in the newly renovated Technology Building on the Cumberland campus.
The lab, created from a gift from the Western Maryland Health System Foundation, supports ACM’s Nursing and Allied Health Education program.
“UPMC Western Maryland has long valued the role of Allegany College of Maryland in this community, including the preparation that the college provides to nurses and allied health professionals,” said Michele R. Martz, president of UPMC Western Maryland. “We have a strong history of collaborative projects with Allegany College of Maryland, and now, through the substantial support of our own Western Maryland Health System Foundation, we are able to name the UPMC Western Maryland Nursing Simulation Laboratory at ACM.”
The lab features the latest medical teaching technology, including programmable and responsive simulation mannequins and Pyxis medication dispensary system, among other interactive workstations. The high-tech lab shows ACM’s dedication to training new health professionals to address the regional and national nursing shortages.
“ACM is committed to educating highly skilled, highly qualified, and compassionate nurses for our region and communities across the country,” said Rick Cooper, ACM’s associate dean and nursing program administrator. “Our commitment, combined with state-of-the-art technology and community partners like UPMC, is what has allowed us to hold the ‘gold standard’ for nursing excellence by obtaining both an eight-year ACEN accreditation and a 10-year Maryland Board of Nursing accreditation. We would not be able to prepare our future nurses without the partnership and support of UPMC Western Maryland.”
Nursing, the largest program at ACM, has nearly 500 students currently enrolled both in-person and online. In January, the college will expand its nursing offerings by providing in-person daytime and evening cohorts, an online LPN-RN program, online CMA-LPN or RN programs, and an in-person daytime Practical Nursing Certificate.
UPMC has committed a future six-figure gift to support ACM’s Nursing and Allied Health program and scholarships as the college continues to provide the critical workforce needed by UPMC. “We look forward to continuing this partnership,” Martz said.
