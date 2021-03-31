CUMBERLAND — When U.S. Rep. David Trone visited UPMC Western Maryland’s new Emergency Services Department Behavioral Health Unit in February 2019, he was briefed on its plans for a Center for Hope and Healing. Little did he know that standing in the audience was his future Capitol Hill intern, Stephen Kraft.
Kraft had just returned to college as a full-time, nontraditional student and was only a month into Allegany College of Maryland’s human service associate program. A self-described military brat who attended Fountain-Fort Carson High School in Colorado, he discovered friendship, support and community in Cumberland after years of working jobs in multiple fields.
Kraft’s motivation to become a social worker stemmed from his own journey. Kraft committed to his sobriety on Sept. 14, 2018. Less than a year after hearing the congressman speak, Kraft was selected to intern in Trone’s Washington office. He is the first student ACM has placed with a member of Congress.
Kraft was recommended for the internship by Professor Cherie Snyder. “Stephen is one of the best students I have had in my 34 years as director (of the human service associate program). Although we usually place students with direct service agencies, his skill set and work experience made him an excellent applicant.”
While training to become an addictions counselor, Kraft was employed at Archway Station and completing an internship at Maryland Wellness after previously interning at the Allegany (Halfway) House through the county health department and Potomac Behavioral & Occupational Therapy. He also was serving as a prisoner visitation and support volunteer at the Federal Correctional Institution — Cumberland and as student representative to the NAACP 7007 Allegany County Chapter’s Community Safety and Wellbeing Committee, a group he co-chairs with Frostburg Chief of Police Nick Costello.
“Congressional interns play a key role in constituent services, something that’s especially critical during a pandemic and the difficult times we’ve been experiencing as a nation. These are incredibly competitive internships. Having Stephen represent our college in this capacity is a true point of pride,” said David Jones, vice president of advancement and community relations and executive director of the ACM Foundation.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kraft is assigned to work remotely from his Cumberland residence. His internship coincides with his final semester at ACM, a college work-study assignment, a new position as an addictions counselor at Maryland Wellness, and new service as a volunteer responder for the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps.
In the first week of January, Kraft logged into Trone’s office for the first time to begin his semester-long internship. For 15 hours every week he answers correspondence and assists people facing problems with federal agencies.
“Stephen has been an incredible advocate for thousands of Marylanders in our office, especially the folks dealing with mental health challenges and substance use disorders during this pandemic,” said Trone. “Stephen’s voice helps us better serve the people of Western Maryland by advocating for their needs and priorities, and we are lucky to have him as an intern this semester.”
After graduating in May, Kraft will transfer to Frostburg State University. For his graduate work, he is torn between pursuing a degree in social work or law. “As I think more about advocacy as it relates to social justice reform, a JD could enable me to help others more successfully,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.