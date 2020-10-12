CUMBERLAND — The Allegany College of Maryland Adult Basic Education program joins more than 65,000 adult educators in Moving Ahead with Adult Ed — a new national campaign to enroll adult learners into programs that equip them with skills that lead to high school equivalency and jobs that pay a living wage.
Moving Ahead with Adult Ed promotes adult education as an economic catalyst to help low-skilled adults recover from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. An international study indicated approximately 43 million Americans lack the skills needed for many of the nation’s fastest-growing and highest-paying jobs. According to the U.S. Census, there are over 22 million adults in the U.S. without a high school diploma.
The ABE programs are designed to reengage adults who need skills to reenter the workforce or pursue their education. “Adult education provides on-ramps to better jobs and to community college,” said Melanie Chapman, ACM’s ABE Program administrator. “With adult education, the infrastructure is in place to get adults back into the workforce and hopefully get them into better jobs than they had before the pandemic.”
Campaign partners Coalition on Adult Basic Education and the National Association of State Directors of Adult Education estimate that for every dollar invested in adult education, a community receives $60 back in increased income, property taxes and savings on public assistance and legal-system expenses.
In addition to providing industry skills training, adult education programs teach literacy, numeracy and digital literacy as well as offer high school equivalency classes.
The ACM Adult Basic Education program offers a full range of educational opportunities to individuals over the age of 18 who have withdrawn from the public education system and are seeking to earn their Maryland high school diploma, improve their reading or gain work-ready skills.
For more information, contact Melanie Valentine at 301-784-5448 or mvalentine6162@allegany.edu.
