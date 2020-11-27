CUMBERLAND — For all the comfort and joy that the holidays provide for many, for others, the season is sometimes anything but merry and bright.
For the recent “Reframing the Holidays” virtual panel, presented by AHEC West, Aetna and the Healing Allegany Consortium, panelists Kristin Thomas, Jeff Hay, Cat Glocker and Jim Murray shared some of their personal experiences with being in recovery during the holiday season.
All four have been in recovery from substance use disorder and shared a bit about what has worked for them in terms of maintaining sobriety throughout the coming weeks and months, a stressful time for many that can add to the challenges folks in recovery already face on a daily basis.
A strong support system, they said, along with a plan for staying the path can help one not just during the holidays but every day.
Ahead of the panel members discussing their personal experiences, Thomas, who also interns at AHEC West, presented both tips on strengthening one’s own recovery and on how families can support their loved ones.
There are “countless possible triggering events” over the holidays, she said, like contact with folks one may not have seen for a while who aren’t aware of their sobriety.
Loneliness, the stress of travel and the emphasis on consumption of alcohol that comes with the season can also “have devastating consequences” on both the individual and their loved ones, Thomas said, as well as financial duress and possible shame surrounding memories of past holidays, among others.
There are warning signs one can watch for, Thomas said, that can hopefully help one avoid slipping into old habits, like behavioral changes, elevated stress and a loss of structure or control. However, she noted, resuming use is extremely common so folks should be “vigilant as well as forgiving.”
Glocker said she has had success using “the buddy system” to keep her on the right path. Her husband is also in recovery, she said, “and one of us will be the voice of reason” when things become too overwhelming.
Murray has been well served, he said, “by treating any other holiday like any other day,” something he learned early in his recovery from his addictions counselor.
“I do have people I reach out to and get with and talk to,” Murray said. “I have really close friends in the program I stay connected to. With COVID and everything it’s kind of tough to do family visits, so I’m going to be celebrating pretty much by myself but I’m never alone. I always have people in recovery I can call.”
Hay was open about the role that mental health medication has played in his own recovery. Hay, who has been sober for nearly two decades, said that he knows now that he is older that much of his drug use in his youth was self-medication “for some brain chemistry stuff that just was not right,” and was recently diagnosed with both ADHD and major depressive disorder.
The right medication, he said, helps him manage the stress of both daily life and the holidays.
For Thomas, both planning and the acknowledgment that plans often fall through is important.
“This year is even more uncertain than the rest,” she said. “Preparing for the possibility of change, as well as being prepared to change with it ... and being open about it and willing to change, for me, is important.”
The first holiday that one is in recovery can also be challenging. Glocker was “a wreck,” she said, for her first Thanksgiving, “feeling completely overwhelmed and breaking down crying. Thank goodness I was at the halfway house and had people around me.”
For Christmas that year, her first holiday with family, she said, “I was just nervous, and I went into that one with a plan.” Glocker planned daily check-ins with her sponsor, and maintained an address book with contact info of other women she could reach out to for a listening ear.
She recalled that her family “treated me like I was made of glass, and I was going to break.”
“They were still very supportive,” she noted, and having a plan was helpful for managing that frustration and anxiety. “If I had to do it over again, I would tell my family how to help me.”
Thomas disagreed that it was necessarily the hardest, saying that she felt instead the initial holiday often ends up being the one someone in recovery may get most worked up about.
“We’re uncertain, and we haven’t done this sober before,” she said, noting the ease with which one can revert to old people, places and things if they’re not careful. “It’s the same the first year as well as the 57th year in recovery. … That can be just as difficult, it just depends on how active we are for advocating for ourselves and our sobriety.”
Murray recalled the initial discomfort he felt, and how his family’s traditions centered around alcohol, despite their love and support of him. That has become easier with time, he said, as everyone has adjusted more.
“I felt like I was in a glass house, and no one wanted to do anything to offend me,” Murray said. “I love my family for that, don’t get me wrong, but I thought I was being a hindrance to our usual activity. My family calmed down, I got a few years and things lightened up a bit, but the first holiday around family in recovery can be painful. But you can make it through.”
