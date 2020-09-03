CUMBERLAND — The Greater Cumberland Regional Airport has been awarded a $4.1 million federal grant to assist in upgrades to the runway and surrounding infrastructure.
The funding is in support of a multi-year project at the airport which will cost in excess of $30 million when complete. In addition to runway upgrades, the project is expected to include the construction of a business park adjacent to the facility.
The federal funding is part of more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants from the Trump administration approved through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories. The grant package includes the $4.123 million in funding for Cumberland airport located in Wiley Ford, West Virginia.
The Cumberland airport was one of eight Maryland airports to be awarded funding under the grant.
"We're happy to see it," said Ryan Shaffer, general manager of the Cumberland airport. "COVID has had a major impact on the air transport industry. Because no one was traveling, airports are not able cover many of the expenses associated with these projects. Air travel was down 95% at one time. So I'm glad they found a way to make it happen."
Ryan said the upgrades at the airport first got underway five years ago and have included $23 million so far, including the latest $4.1 million.
"We are currently in phase four," Shaffer said. "The initial part was putting a haul road in and sediment basins. We also did electrical work replace systems and an electric vault. We've bought some property around the airport and we've been hauling dirt to be used at other sites at the airport."
Shaffer said a partial parallel taxiway is also being constructed. "The reason is, when we finish the taxiway we will land on it for two years while the main runway is being rehabilitated," he said.
Other parts of the project include a 500-foot safety overrun area. "We needed a larger safety overrun. We moved some power lines and we built a retaining wall. It will be to current FAA standards. It's all about safety standards," Shaffer said.
Shaffer said the airport consists of two runways.
"We'll have a new rehabilitated runway. It will be 5,050 feet long be 100-foot wide. We'll have the parallel taxiway and all LED lighting and a safety overrun area. Our other runway is 3,000 feet by 150-feet wide," he said.
Plans also include a commercial park, which will be located west of the airport, according to Shaffer.
"The FAA likes (the tenants at the commercial park) to be aviation-related, but it could be any type of business that would like to be located by the airport and be that close to Cumberland," he said.
Shaffer said business jets can land at the airport.
"We will have new infrastructure but we will have the same standards as what we have now," he said. "We will still accept the same category of aircraft. Right now we take (aircraft) up to speeds of Category D. We can take business jets, then we can go up to small commercial jets. But we couldn't take regional jets; they need a little more runway."
Shaffer said weight is also a consideration and the Cumberland airport is subject to limitations in weight class as well.
The project could continue for four to five more years, according to Shaffer. "We are a work in progress, but we continue to make good progress."
