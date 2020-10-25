CUMBERLAND — Eight days of early voting start Monday in Maryland, running from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, and in Allegany County, the elections office expects there will be an increase in turnout compared to previous years.
Early voting in Allegany County can be done at just one location, the Allegany County Complex at 701 Kelly Road, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“I expect that it’s going to be busy,” said Diane Loibel, Allegany County’s election administrator. “Typically, we’re of the lower end of turnout for everybody in the state, but for this election, I am expecting it to be fairly steady for the eight days.”
All of that said, those seeking to vote early should expect lines and should know masks are required in the voting room, said Loibel. They will have masks in case someone were to forget, but would prefer it if people brought their own.
Everyone will be spaced six-feet apart and they will not have people lining up in the lobby, so lines are likely to go outside. It’s not a bad idea to look at the weather report beforehand and dress accordingly. Inside, Loibel said, the number of people will be limited and they will have two scanning machines, probably three check-in places and about eight voting booths.
Same-day registration will be available at early voting centers and on Election Day. In order to do same-day voting, proof of residence via Motor Vehicle Administration-issued driver’s license or identification card, or change of address card, paycheck or bank statement or utility bill or other government document that has name and address on it must be provided.
Vote by mail has been underway in the state for some time, with a ballot drop box locations at the county complex and Mountain Ridge High School. They can be used 24/7 and are under video surveillance. Ballot status can be checked online.
If you’ve requested a mail-in ballot and decided to vote early or on Election Day, you cannot trade in your ballot. Instead, cast a provisional ballot, which will be held by election officials until they confirm you did not also return a mail-in ballot.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot was Oct. 20. If you choose to deliver it in person, it must be done by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Mailed ballots should be postmarked before or on Nov. 3, and must be received by 10 a.m. Nov. 13.
