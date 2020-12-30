CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials are encouraging residents to remain diligent in the fight against COVID-19 as infection numbers continue to trend downward.
The county health department on Wednesday reported 98 new coronavirus cases and one death since Monday, as well as an infection rate of 40.78 cases per 100,000 population, just above the Maryland average of 37.91. For weeks, the county was among the worst in the state in that category.
“We have seen a decrease in the COVID-19 infection rate in Allegany County in recent weeks, and we want that trend to continue,” said Jenelle Mayer, county health officer.
The county's infection rate was 8.55% Wednesday, just above the state average of 8.22%
There will be no testing at the Allegany County Fairgrounds Jan. 1. It will resume Jan. 4 from 2 to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.