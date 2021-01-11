CUMBERLAND — Allegany County residents ages 75 and older will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccination this week.
The county health department said via news release Monday the vaccination will be available by appointment and given at the Barton Business Park Shell Building in Rawlings.
To make a vaccination appointment online, visit the website https://health.maryland.gov/allegany/Pages/COVIDVaccination.aspx.
To make an appointment by phone, call the Human Resources Commission seniors centers:
- Cumberland Senior Center, 301-783-1721 or 301-783-1710.
- Frostburg Senior Center, 301-689-5510.
- George’s Creek Senior Center, 301-783-1842.
- Westernport Senior Center, 301-359-9930.
Those unable to get to the clinic are asked to notify a senior center representative.
Garrett County
Health officials in Garrett County said Monday that they continue to vaccinate those within Priority Group 1A of the state vaccination plan, which includes health care workers, residents and staff of nursing facilities, first responders, public safety officers and those at corrections facilities.
CVS and Walgreens are vaccinating residents and employees of long-term care facilities through a federal contract.
The county health department said it would announce when vaccine appointments become available for other segments of the population.
“We understand there is a high demand for the vaccine, and are working tirelessly to continue advancing the vaccination process,” said Health Officer Bob Stephens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.