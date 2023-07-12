CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire Rescue Association held its annual awards and officers installation on July 8.
“All of the award winners and nominees were all so deserving of their recognition. The volunteers are the heart of the community and departments,” President Jonathan Dayton said.
Bloomington Fire Chief Shane Bosley was the 2022 Firefighter of the Year, sponsored by Mosholder Insurance.
Barton firefighters Jeremiah Pattison and Brenden Rounds were nominees for the award.
Robert Friend, Al Ward, Nicholas Wiland and Tim Clark of Eastern Garrett were inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Dottie Ruby, Flintstone; Menno Yoder and Duane Stein, Grantsville; Kevin Rounds and Eric Mowbray, Barton; Travis Spear, Friendsville; and John Feathers, Alex Mellott and Justin Hinebaugh, Oakland. These members showed exemplary service to either their department, Allegany Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire Rescue Association or Maryland State Firemen’s Association.
The Ambulance/Rescue Provider of the Year was Jason Robison of Mount Savage.
Mike Slaubaugh, Southern Rescue; Gerald Cook, George’s Creek; and Carey Williams, Tri-Towns; were nominees.
Junior Firefighter of the Year was Cole O’Neal, Deep Creek.
Brycen Ritchie, Good Will, was a nominee.
The William H. Smith Jr. Service Award was presented to Kenneth W. Harding, Friendsville.
Thomas Brinegar, Potomac, and Ron Grabenstein, District 16, were nominees.
The James E. Lamberson Fire Prevention Award went to Gary Carpenter, Baltimore Pike.
