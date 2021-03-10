CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Education voted during its Tuesday meeting in favor of the Superintendent Jeff Blank's recommendation to transition students from half-days of instruction to full days beginning March 22.
Students in grades 2-12 will still attend school on an A/B day schedule.
The original return-to-school schedule for the week of March 15 will remain unchanged, and students in Grades 7, 8, 10 and 11 will return to buildings on an A/B day schedule for half days of instruction.
The schedule for the remainder of March is:
- March 22 and 24: Full instructional days for A Day students.
- March 23 and 25: Full instructional days for B Day students.
- March 26: Virtual half-day instruction for all students, with the exception of students without connectivity and CCTE skill area who will continue with in-person learning.
- March 29 and 31: Full instructional days for A Day students.
- March 30: Full instructional day for B Day students.
Easter break begins April 1 and will be a virtual half-day of instruction for both A and B Day students. Schools will be closed April 2 and 5. The schedule upon returning from Easter break is:
- April 6 and 8: Full instructional days for B Day students.
- April 7: Full instructional day for A Day students.
- April 9: Virtual half day instruction for all students, with the exception of students without connectivity and CCTE skill area who will continue with in-person learning.
Beginning the week of April 12, ACPS students will begin an alternating schedule on Fridays for full-day, in-person learning. On April 16 and 30, A Day students will attend school in-person, and on April 23, B Day students will attend school in-person. All other days in April will alternate as normal on an A/B Day schedule with full days of instruction.
Students in pre-K full-day programs, kindergarten and first grade, students failing or failing to engage in virtual learning, and identified students in special programs will continue to attend school Monday through Thursday and will transition to full days of instruction the week of March 22 as well. These student groups will also begin attending school every Friday beginning the week of April 12. Additionally, students without connectivity and Career Center skill area students will still attend school in person five days per week.
Also beginning on March 22, pre-kindergarten students currently enrolled in a half-day morning program should arrive at their school’s scheduled start time and will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., with the exception of Mount Savage, which will dismiss at approximately 10:50 a.m. Pre-K students currently enrolled in a half-day afternoon program should arrive at their school at 12:30 p.m. and will dismiss at the school’s regularly scheduled dismissal time. All pre-K students will begin attending school every Friday for in-person learning beginning the week of April 12.
