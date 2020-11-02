CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as a recent surge in cases showed no sign of letting up.
The new cases raise the county’s total to 857. The health department had last reported case data Friday.
Health officials urged residents to take action to limit spread of the disease — wear a mask when around others, frequently wash hands, sanitize high-touch surfaces, avoid large gatherings and social distance.
“These simple precautions will limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” read a press release from the health department.
The latest cases include nine children age 12 or under; two females and seven males in their teens; three women and nine men in their 20s; eight women and three men in their 30s; two men in their 40s; five women and four men in their 50s; five women and one man in their 60s, a man and woman in their 70s; and two women in their 80s.
Garrett County
Nine new COVID-19 cases reported by Garrett County health officials Monday raised the county total to 176.
The latest cases involve a male and female age 10-19; a man and woman in their 20s; a woman in her 30s; a woman in her 40s; two men in their 50s; and a man in his 70s.
Health officials said 67 county residents were isolating due to positive coronavirus tests.
“If you know you are a close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case, you should get tested 3-5 days after you are exposed, whether or not you have symptoms,” read a news release from the county health department. “If you develop symptoms, get tested at that time. This can be anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.