CUMBERLAND — Allegany County voters overwhelmingly backed President Donald J. Trump, the Republican challenger to an incumbent congressman and followed the rest of the state in approving two ballots measures, according to unofficial general election results.
Republican Trump received 72.4 percent of the county vote compared to Democrat Joe Biden’s 25.8 percent.
Neil C. Parrott, a state delegate who represents Washington County, drew 70.4 percent of the county vote to represent the 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The district encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Washington, western Frederick and northern Montgomery counties. Incumbent U.S. Rep. David Trone, who ultimately won a second term, received 28.3 percent of the Allegany County vote, but 55.2% throughout the district.
County voters favored Ballot Question 1, which will allow the legislature to increase, decrease or add items to the budget, as long as the changes don’t exceed the total proposed by the governor, by a 14,4301-8,603 margin. Statewide, the measure passed with 74.1% of the vote.
As for Ballot Question 2, sports gaming, 16,801 county voters favored the measure and 6,952 voted against it. Statewide, it passed with 66.3% of the vote.
Details on where sports wagering will be allowed and whether to allow it online will be decided later by state lawmakers. Legislation approved by the General Assembly to put sports betting on the ballot requires that the state spend its proceeds primarily on education, according to The Associated Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.