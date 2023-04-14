A Reminder About Staying Mindful
On April 26th, Frostburg State University’s (FSU’s) Communication Leadership Lab and the Choose Civility Chapter of the Allegany County Library System, will sponsor a community conversation about mindful eating, as part of the “Eat, Learn” discussion series on April 26, 2023. Since 2016, the series of deliberative discussions has brought food system partners together while inviting campus and local community members to learn and practice more mindful food choices and cooperative processes. Upcoming details will be available on the Allegany County Library website, www.alleganycountylibrary.info, and through the library and FSU social media.