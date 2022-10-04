Who are the local Pink Ladies? The reference to the hit musical aside, this local group was formed in 2009 by Maureen Muir Dye and her coworker Diana Howell. Since forming 13 lucky years ago, the group now included more than 50 women and men from Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Their fundraising work begins in early August and continues throughout the breast cancer month of October. Activities include selling one dollar chances on 25-30 gift baskets that are raffled off at the cancer walk on October 15 at Allegany College of Maryland in Cumberland. Other events include the Town of Lonaconing’s Buckets for Breast Cancer on Oct 9 from 11 am-1 pm, and coin collection and parade at George’s Creek Elementary School in Lonaconing in October, under the leadership of Autumn Symons. The group also recently held a huge bake sale at Lonaconing’s Sunday in the Park. The Pink Ladies team has raised over $100,000 since they were founded.
The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk for the American Cancer Society will be held October 15, 2022.