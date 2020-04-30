Wake Up and Smell the Artwork
This story contains the original artwork of local graphic designer, Sam Wakefield. An employee at McClarran Williams, Sam may be well known already to locals as the creative genius behind many a local company logo – and that collectible Beiderlack blanket you have covering you at night. Over the last year, his company -- Wake Up Your Walls -- has invigorated the interior and exterior of many places in our area with Sam’s larger than life colorful prints showcasing life, history and activity in Western Maryland. That’s even his work displayed in the mural parklet attached to the Times-News building. In November 2018, we were so enamored by his work that we commissioned Sam to create the cover of Allegany Magazine -- a limited edition number of art prints on canvas of this very cover remain available as do some of the artwork shown in this feature. Contact Sam through his Facebook page by searching Wake Up Your Walls Art by Samuel Wakefield.