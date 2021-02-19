"I strongly believe in providing an integrative approach to the treatment of urologic disorders. Many of my philosophies and attitudes regarding patient care resulted from my own personal battle with cancer, including my decision to become a urologist.
My experience as a patient taught me the most valuable lessons about being a physician including the decision to study medicine with an Osteopathic focus. Midwestern University-Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine provided me with a curriculum combining all of the traditional medical arts with the special emphasis on the entire patient. My subsequent Allopathic training at West Virginia University in the department of surgery and urology allowed me to combine this medical school foundation with strong and independent specialty training in urologic surgery.
I have been in clinical practice in the mountain Maryland city of Cumberland for the past 14 years. I practice general urology with special emphasis on prostate cancer and female urology. Many of the techniques and approaches I utilize have resulted from ongoing clinical dilemmas and the need to improve the quality of care delivered. These convictions have contributed to the genesis of Perineologic and its first product, the PrecisionPoint™."
-- Dr. Matthew Allaway