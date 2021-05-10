About the Author: Heather Lancaster May 10, 2021 52 min ago Heather Lancaster Heather Lancaster is an interior designer with experience in high end residential, commercial and model home design. She graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 2009 and is currently the owner of Spectrum Design in Frostburg. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Heather Lancaster Model Home Architecture Design Art Institute Of Pittsburgh Interior Designer Author Experience Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars