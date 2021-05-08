Light rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. High near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: May 8, 2021 @ 9:36 am
Signed copies of William Hand’s cookbook Hand in the Kitchen remain for sale at the Book Center in Downtown Cumberland and at Main Street Books in Frostburg. The book reached Number Seven on the Amazon new release charts in January.
