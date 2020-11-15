The postcards used in this feature are from the personal collection of historian, storyteller, author and collector Al Feldstein. Al is a noted historian, author, judge, artist, and community leader. “I read this in one of those Gideon Bibles while traveling once. ‘Care for the community in which you live, for in its welfare is your own.....Jeremiah,” he says. He is a father and married to “the most beautiful, kindest and understanding woman in the world.” Of his life and service to the community, Al says: “I can go anywhere and somebody will usually know me, say hello, start up a conversation, ask a history related question, extend sympathy to my wife and call her a saint, or punch me in the mouth.”