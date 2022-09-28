Generally cloudy. High 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 28, 2022 @ 12:21 pm
Heather Imes
Heather Imes is a Real Estate Agent with Keller Williams Premier Realty. Neither she nor Allegany Magazine was compensated for her commentary in this month’s edition.
Allegany Magazine is a monthly glossy award winning lifestyles magazine covering the good life in Mountain Maryland and the people who live it. A Publication of The Cumberland Times-News
SUBSCRIBE | CONTACT US