IN MEMORIAM
SHIRLEY GIARRITTA
All of us at Allegany Magazine were devastated last November to learn of the passing of Cumberland icon, Shirley Giarritta.
A pillar of the Allegany County area for more than the 50 years she called this place home, Shirley was one of the founders of the Cumberland Theatre and she and her husband, Nick, helped secure a permanent home for the venue located on Johnson Street.
Shirley had been honored in February 2020 at the theatre with a heavily attended reception to celebrate her many contributions to the arts in the community.
An enthusiastic and sometimes even fierce patron of the arts, Shirley never missed an art show, stage show, or book signing. Her personal art collection (mostly from artists she considered dear friends) adorned every inch of wall space at her home on Centre Street where and her husband resided for years. The arts and entertainment communities in our entire area owe her a huge debt.
It’s also worth noting that Ms. Giarritta was featured many times for various reasons in the pages of Allegany Magazine over our 17-year history. In fact, Shirley was our very first subscriber – ever – back in 2006.
In addition to her unparalleled passion for the arts, Shirley had taught ceramics at Allegany College and enjoyed a successful career as a designer and entrepreneur, at one time owning both Connoisseur Interiors and the Bistro restaurant in Cumberland.
We last spotlighted her in our August 2019 issue. Six months after her interview with us was published, Shirley moved with one of her two daughters to Cincinnati, Ohio. She last visited Cumberland in May, 2022 – noting to her friends that she would have visited sooner but a thing called Covid kept her from doing so. While here, she attended – what else – an opening at the Gilchrist Gallery. Shirley was also active on social media – often writing encouraging posts to people in the Cumberland area who were engaged in artistic and even small business endeavors.
“I think my biggest achievement may have been to have had the opportunity to be in a position to be a teacher and a patron of the arts and be able to encourage those seeking knowledge of their craft and instilling in people the belief that being unique is what makes you excel,” Shirley told us just three years ago. “Also, I am proud to have raised two incredible daughters that are caring and responsible adults who have contributed to society in a positive manner.”
Read the entire "In Memoriam" dedication to this Allegany County icon in the January 2023 hard copy printed edition of Allegany Magazine --available everywhere now.