ALLEGANY MAGAZINE
ONLINE IT’S A DATE
Who says there’s nothing to do? Really? Who says that?
Allegany Magazine is pleased to help provide some suggestions. Check back with us every Thursday right here online for weekly updates. We will keep you posted on all the things worth doing and maybe even recommend an event or two..or five.
Have an event you would like to see featured? Send us all the written details (and a flyer if you have one) to sriggs@times-news.com. We will be happy to help promote your local event right here! (and in our print edition if you send it to us early!)
Now…let’s get into what’s going on around here!
Now through October 21
Allegheny Mountain Dinner Train
Join Western Maryland Scenic Railroad this summer for a trip up the Alleghenies on Maryland's only rolling restaurant. The new Allegheny Mountain Dinner Train is Western Maryland Scenic Railroad's newest fine dining experience. The perfect experience for a special date night out, anniversary dinner, or a memorable experience with friends. Our chefs will prepare your three-course meal onboard the train as you enjoy some of our wines, beers, or specialty cocktails. For more information, visit wmsr.com, email ericm@wmsr.com or call 207.815.0167
Every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. – 1p.m.
Allegany Farmers Market
In its new location at Canal Place. Thursday markets will once again feature live acoustic music throughout the season. Visit the website at alleganyfarmersmarkets.com for a complete list of live performances scheduled for Thursday's Cumberland Market.
May 25- 28
DelFest 2023
Allegany County is home to DelFest, one of the nation's premier bluegrass music festivals. Held at the beautiful Allegany County Fairgrounds DelFest always offers a quality festival experience stamped with the unique McCoury touch. DelFest 2023 - St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Trampled By Turtles, & more top DelFest 2023 lineup alongside hosts The Del McCoury Band and The Travelin' McCourys. Learn more about DelFest, at https://delfest.com.
May 26
Tragedy Tomorrow, Trivia Tonight
The Cumberland Theatre Season Too! will present “Tragedy Tomorrow, Trivia Tonight” and interactive evening of Theatre and Broadway trivia on Friday, May 26th at 7:30 pm at the theatre on 101 North Johnson Street. Tickets are available for a $10 donation at the door or on the theatre’s website: cumberlandtheatre.com. Each ticket includes a drink coupon valid for wine, beer, or a soft drink. The lobby bar will open at 7:00 pm. The program will feature live performance and trivia questions related to theatre. Teams of up to four people will compete to win a CT prize pack. The evening will be hosted by veteran CT actor Bill Dennison. For tickets and more information, visit cumberlandtheatre.com or call the theatre at 301.759.4990.
May 27
Andy Darling: Life’s a Drag
The Cumberland Theatre Season Too! will help kick off Cumberland Pride week with the premiere of Andy Darling: Life’s a Drag - a fabulous celebration of music, cabaret, love, and yes honey…drag! Starring real-life husbands and showbiz extraordinaires, Andy Crosten and Mason Griffin! The show will be presented Saturday, May 27th at 8:00 pm. In this compelling evening of stories and live singing, Andy Darling invites you into their world of pure imagination; taking us on a journey over the rainbow. Will we finally find the pot of gold?? The glittering duo parade through a mix of jazz, golden age standards, musical theater and pop. Together with the audience they search for the truest meanings of connection, compassion, and acknowledgement of the truth of our existence; with a lot of laughter along the way! For tickets and more information, visit cumberlandtheatre.com or call the theatre at 301.759.4990.
May 27
Topflyght’s Memorial Day Weekend Blow Out
Hosted by Young Moose. My Place Bar. Ridgeley, WV. For more information, tickets and VIP admission, text 240-593-9518/
May 29
Let's Beautify Cumberland
Let's Beautify Cumberland! and The Garden Club of Cumberland will dedicate a Blue Star and a Gold Star Memorial at the Veterans' Memorial Park, 501 W. Harrison Street. There will also be a Veterans Park Fountain dedication for Charles Baker, who passed away in May 2022. Refreshments and patriotic music start at 10:00 am and the dedication begins at 11:00 am.
June 2
Friday After Five with Jigglebilly
6 p.m. Due to the Baltimore Street construction, we will hold the first three events on May 5, June 2 and July 7 next to Mezzos on South Centre Street. Mark your calendars!
June 3
Garrett County Celtic Festival
Celebrate the cultural heritage of Celtic peoples from Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Brittany and Galicia and their influence on Appalachia with a daylong festival by the bonnie banks of the Youghiogheny River in the Town Park in Friendsville, Maryland. Family friendly event featuring traditional and contemporary Celtic music, Irish and Scottish dancing, Highland athletes, Pipe and Drum bands, Clans, living history and educational presentations, Celtic Marketplace, Bairns (Children’s) activities area, and many activities planned throughout the day.
Visit gccelticfestival.com for details.
June 3
GENTRI
GENTRI, which is short for “The Gentlemen Trio” was established in June 2014 and is comprised of three dynamic tenors: Brad Robins, Casey Elliott, and Bradley Quinn Lever. The fourth member of the group is the award-winning composer, arranger, and producer Stephen Nelson. GENTRI has performed all over the United States and across the globe. They have shared the stage with world-renowned talent, including Tony Award-winning powerhouse Kristin Chenoweth, international tenor sensation Alfie Boe, Tony Award-winning vocalist Idina Menzel, and legendary rock bands Journey, Blondie and One Republic. In concert at the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College in McHenry. For more information: https://artsandentertainment.org or call 301-387-3082.
June 3
Chris Timbers Live at Loft 129
Renown musician Chris Timbers performs live at Loft 129, downtown Cumberland’s newest night spot. The show will start at 8pm.
June 4
Cumberland Pride Festival
Cumberland Pride was started to promote love, acceptance, and diversity in Western Maryland. The festival enters its sixth festival in 2023 as a highlight of the efforts of the local LGBTQIA+ community through events and education. “Our main goal is to create a safe place for those seeking acceptance. We target the LGBTQIA+ community but aim to create a space for all,” says the Pride Festival committee website. “We support, educate, and uplift members of the LGBTQIA+ community within Western Maryland. The festival is our grassroots doorway that has opened pathways to outreach and advocacy work in the community.” For more information – including late breaking entertainment and appearance details, visit http://www.cumberlandpride.org
June 8 – June 18
Perfect Wedding
This show has provoked waves of laughter in literally hundreds of productions around Europe and across America, and is due to be made into a Hollywood film. It is that rare combination - a riotous comedy and a touching love story at the same time. The Cumberland Theatre presents Perfect Wedding, the story of a bridegroom who wakes on his wedding morning in his own bridal suite, with his bride-to-be about to arrive any moment, and finds a strange girl in bed beside him. As the plot thickens, the groom involves his best man, the best man’s girlfriend, and the parents of the bride. For information and tickets, visit www.cumberlandtheatre.com.
June 9
Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Lucky Ladies Night Out
Ali Ghan Shrine Club Picnic Grounds. Tickets are $45 per person and $275 per table of 7. Price includes dinner, beer, wine, seltzer, soda and water; one free raffle ticket for the grand prize drawing. Lucky Ladies Night Out is a lively time of fun, laughter, food, and drinks with a chance to win fantastic prizes. Throughout the evening, themed gift baskets containing various items are displayed by male volunteers. As the baskets are taken around the room, an unlimited number of raffle tickets can be purchased for just $5 each. Raffle baskets include salon treatments, massages, auto detailing, restaurant gift certificates, overnight accommodations, and more, plus the mystery basket! Our "Pot of Gold" is full of lottery tickets and scratch-offs! Follow the link to secure your spot! https://bit.ly/412lmPM. Open to the public.
June 10
RK Jazz at Clatter
The stage at Frostburg’s favorite coffee shop will come alive with jazz from RK Jazz during a special two hour exclusive performance. Based in Hagerstown, the band features Zach Worthy on keys and Aaron Worthy on saxophone. Find Clatter on social media for all the groovy details, man.
June 12- June 17
12th Annual Mountain Maryland Plein Air Competition and Exhibition
Don’t be alarmed when you see artists in their natural habitat this summer in our area. The 12th Mountain Maryland Plein Air Competition and Exhibition will bring 30 painters from across the country to Western Maryland, including a special “Reveal” Reception on Friday, June 16, and a Quickdraw Community Painting event on Saturday, June 17. For all the artistic information, email dlitman@alleganyarts.org or call 301-777-2787
June 15- June 25
For Love or Money
Adapted from the 19th century “The Poor of New York” by Jerard C. Puckett, this modern melodrama is directed by Mike Hartman and presented by Embassy Theatre June 15-18 and 22-25. On the eve of a financial panic, a sea captain trusts his family's fortune to an unscrupulous banker after hours. Later that day, when he hears that bank is also on the verge of failure, he rushes back to retrieve his money. When the banker is reluctant to comply, he becomes enraged--but this triggers a heart attack and the captain dies. With the help of his amoral clerk, the banker disposes of the body. Decades later, the captain's two children have grown up, as has the banker's daughter. During the early months of the Great Depression, a formerly prosperous young man from a well-known family has fallen on hard times, and finds himself at the apex of a love triangle with the daughter of the captain and the banker's daughter. Will he marry for love, or settle for money? And what has happened to the bank receipt, the only remaining evidence of the sea captain's deposit? embassytheatre@atlanticbbn.net for information and tickets.
June 16
The NAACP Sneaker Ball
Allegany County NAACP #7007 celebrates Juneteenth with their annual Freedom Fund Gala. Join community leaders, entertainers, activists, artists and even those who just want to dance the night way as we celebrate Freedom day with a Sneaker ball outdoor gala. This kick off event to the four-day annual Juneteenth Festival requires attendees to throw on their best sneakers with semi-formal attire. For more information, visit the NAACP #7007 Facebook page and look for the Sneaker Ball event !
June 16- June 19
Cumberland Juneteenth Festival
Folks of all ages, creeds and colors will come together in a celebration of unity at Canal Place for a celebration of how far society has come and a chance to reflect on what's still to be done. As part of a three-day series of events, the Allegany County NAACP will host its third Juneteenth festival. The day will off with tours of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in the morning, followed by a parade that begins at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Washington Street and heads down Mechanic Street before arriving at the festivities. The group will also host a gala Friday night, and a gospel festival on Sunday. See our separate story in this edition written by NAACP Chapter President, Tifani Fisher. https://www.facebook.com/AlleganyNAACP for all the late breaking information and a complete festival schedule.
June 16
Friends Aware Summer Sizzle
4 - 9 pm at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. Friends Aware, Inc., a Cumberland-based nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities, presents the Summer Sizzle. The event features music by Appalachian Road Show, a bluegrass-style band that has appeared at the Grand Ole Opry. There will be food vendors, a beer truck, and gaming. Come out and have a good time and support a worthy cause. Purchase tickets before June 10 for $20 at www.friendsaware.org or $25 at the gate.
June 17
Thomas Automotive Tri-State Wing-Off and Music Festival
The Western Maryland Jaycees' annual celebration of the tri-state's best wings and the restaurants that serve them! Saturday June 17, 2023 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, the Western Maryland Jaycees host the Thomas Automotive Tri-State Wing-Off, and Music Festival a daylong competition where wing-serving restaurants from Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania fry up thousands of chicken wings to be eaten and judged by the public for numerous awards including the prestigious title of 11th Annual Thomas Automotive Wing-Off Champion! The 11th annual Wing-Off will be an all day extravaganza filled with amazing and unique wings, plenty of cold beer and some seriously awesome music! This year there will be a variety of other local vendors and businesses in attendance as well as the fan favorite, Wing Eating Contest! The Thomas Automotive Wing-Off and Music Festival supports great causes. This year's beneficiaries are the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and many other local non-profit organizations. This year’s headliners include Gary Allan, Confederate Railroad, Kentucky Headhunters and Drew Parker. For more information, visit www.tristatewingoff.com
June 17
Garrett County Gran Fondo
The Garrett County Gran Fondo has established itself as a premier North American Gran Fondo unsurpassed in challenge, scenery, and riding quality. With seven Timed KOM Climbs covering 14.8 miles and 5400' of elevation gain, the Garrett County Gran Fondo is the King of all Climbing Gran Fondos. Read up on the specs of the Timed KOM Climbs and Other Major Climbs at the Garrett County Gran Fondo, and bring your climbing legs! The Garrett County Gran Fondo has a ride for everyone from the recreational cyclist to seasoned professionals with five supported ride options. With the exception of the “Garrett’s Greatest 25”, all Garrett County Gran Fondo routes are extremely challenging, very steep climbing affairs and riders should plan accordingly. Some hills peak out at over 20% pitch and have extended stretches well into the teens. It is highly recommended that you gear your bike appropriately for the severe climbing. All proceeds from the Garrett County Gran Fondo go to the Garrett Trails Nonprofit located in Garrett County, Maryland to benefit to trails throughout the area. Garrett College Website: https://garrettcountygranfondo.org/
June 19 – June 23
Mountainside Baroque Summer Academy
The fourth installment of the Mountainside Baroque Summer Academy for middle school, high school and early college students! Students enjoy individualized and group instruction from nationally recognized performers, who offer insights into ways to bring Baroque music alive in the 21st century. The Academy is back! All the wonderful keyboard, string and voice faculty are back including Sarah Lynn, who has moved to Texas. Although a recorder and baroque flute virtuoso, she is now also the current US National Scottish Fiddle Champion and will be offering special classes. Register online at the www.mountainsidebaroque.org/academy.
June 19- June 22
Splishing and Splashing Musical Theatre Camp
Mountain City Center for the Arts in Frostburg presents the perfect camp for your little entertainer. The star of your family can learn and expand the basics of musical theatre. Students participate in acting, voice, and dance. And the public is invited to attend a special performance at the conclusion of the day camp experience. For more information, visit www.mymcca.com/showsandcamps
June 20 - 24
73rd Annual Mineral County Fair
Sponsored by the Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Company, the Mineral County Fair, this annual attraction provides amusement rides, live entertainment, and all the fair food a Great American fair is known for having. Day and weekly passes are available. Prices include Gate Admission, Parking, Stage Entertainment, Grandstand Events, and Mechanical Rides on the Midway. Gates and rides open at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit mineralcountyfair.com
June 21
Steve Smith and Vital Information at Loft 129
Legendary Steve Smith and Vital Information, featuring Manuel Valera (keyboards) Janek Gwizdala (bass) Steve Smith (drums), will play at Loft 129, presented in cooperation with Allegany Arts Council. Drummer Steve Smith has been touring and recording with his all-star group Vital Information since 1983 making 2023 the 40th Anniversary of the group. Steve Smith and Vital Information celebrate the occasion with a newly recorded double CD release entitled Time Flies. For more info: theloft129@gmail.com or call 301-268-3971
June 22
Rock the River
Downtown Bedford Inc. and Rock Hazel presents Rock the River, a musical even at Fort Bedford. Kick off your summer with food, adult libations, and local rock band, Rock Hazel.
Admission is free. ID will be required for admission.
June 22- 25
Thunder in the Valley
Johnstown, Pa’s annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally is held the fourth weekend in June, centered in downtown Johnstown and the surrounding Johnstown area. Johnstown offers numerous hotels and lodging options, which fill up quickly due to the large number of Thunder in the Valley out-of-town guests. Call ahead to make your reservation so you don’t miss this event! The official program book and visitors guides are available at the welcome tent location in the Suppes Ford Biker Mall. Vendors, live musical entertainment, and displays from motorcycle manufacturers will be located in various downtown areas, including Central Park, Suppes Ford Biker Mall, Johns Street, and Peoples Natural Gas Park. Contact Visit Johnstown toll-free at 1-800-237-8590 for more information.
June 24
Rockin’ Barbecue Festival
Hypeman LLC presents the first ever Rockin’ Barbecue Festival, featuring 10 different area and local barbecue food vendors and live bands performing throughout the festival. Find Rockin’ Barbecue Festival or Hypeman LLC on Facebook for information.
June 24
Oldtown Summer Fest
Visit Oldtown and take in the Summer Fest in the Park. It’s a day of arts and crafts, live entertainment, fair and festival food, fire trucks, and face painting! Parade starts at 11 a.m. For more information, look for the events page on most social media platforms.
June 24 – July 22
The Allegany Arts Council Members Exhibition
The Members Exhibition is a longtime fixture of the Allegany Arts Council annual calendar and supports the individual creativity of artist members of the Allegany Arts Council. This special month features the Arts Council's Annual Meeting, a special members-only celebration and the juried Members Exhibition with cash prizes! All members of the Allegany Arts Council in good standing are eligible to participate in the Members Exhibition. For question or assistance, call 301-777-2787 or at art@alleganyarts.org.
June 25
Fly In Drive In
All you can eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, sausage gravy. fried potatoes, fruit cocktail, coffee, orange juice and airplanes! What could possibly be better? Sponsored by Chapter 426 of the EAA, Experimental Aircraft Association. Chapter 426 was established in 1972 at the Mexico Farms Airfield and now resides at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport (CBE). Chapter 426 is a non-profit organization geared toward allowing all age groups to experience the joy of aviation. Their goal is to promote an interest in aviation and the enjoyment of the sport. https://www.socialflight.com/events/2023-06-25-fly-in-drive-in-June-25-2023.html
June 25
Tech Expo
Join the staff and dedicated volunteers at Evergreen Heritage Center for an afternoon full of fun and interactive energy activities, technology demos and exhibits for all ages. Learn about how Evergreen uses alternate energy sources and see how they work! Activities will include: Micro-Hydro Energy, Solar Demo- Net Metering, Solar Pond Aeration, Solar Charging Demo, and Rural High Speed Fiber. Sponsored in part by the Maryland Energy Administration, AES Warrior Run, and First Energy. For more information, visit foundation@evergreenheritagecenter.org
July 1
North Centre Street Festival
10 am - 10 pm. Sidewalk Sales, Live Music, Gospel Brunch, Artisan & Vintage/Thrift Vendors, Al Fresco Dining, Fade to Blue First Anniversary Party. More Details coming soon.
July 2
Soap Box Derby and Derby Days
Ride out to Frostburg to watch crews and drivers race soapbox-style cars down a section of the National Road in Frostburg's historic business district. This annual event gains great interest from local residents, and the clatter of these iconic racers is legendary to behold. The Frostburg Elks will host the annual Derby Day on Main Street, in Frostburg, Maryland. A fun-filled day of soapbox racing, good food, and good company. Parade starts at 11:30am; Races are from noon – 3pm.
July 6 – July 23
Escape to Margaritaville
Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise”, “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. The Cumberland Theatre presents this rousing feel good “Jukebox” musical that will leave you looking for your lost shaker of salt. With a book by Emmy Award winner and Frostburg State University alum, Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for! Visit www.cumberlandtheatre.com for details.
July 8
The Victorian Chautauqua
Each year, Mountain Lake Park celebrates its founding with a free, family-friendly Victorian Chautauqua weekend following the 4th of July. Historical performances, lectures, live music, vendors and artisans, food, trolley bus tours, and activities relive a bygone era that began as a planned, resort community along the B&O Railroad.
Nestled in the registered Historic District of Mountain Lake Park in the Appalachian Mountains of Maryland, everyone becomes immersed in Victorian charm. Besides the regular program schedule, you can also enjoy many activities that include a Model T showcase, Wheelman demonstrations, commission a tintype photograph or a hand-cut silhouette portrait, or tour the newly renovated Historic Ticket Office Museum. Take a relaxing stroll along the tree-lined streets with a self-guided tour map of the summer cottages built around the turn of the last century. https://www.victorianchautauqua.com
July 13 – July 23
Heathers – The Musical
Presented by the Embassy Theater, this outrageous dark comedy musical, based on the 1989 movie, confronts the complicated issues and adversity teenagers face. Veronica joins the most popular clique at her high school, three girls who share the first name Heather. The girls form their own sadistic pecking order, make fun of socially unacceptable students and carry out a reign of psychic terror, but Veronica disapproves of the other girls' cruel behavior. When Veronica and her new boyfriend, a rebel named J.D., confront clique leader Heather Chandler and accidentally poison her, they make it appear to be a suicide. Soon Veronica realizes that J.D. is intentionally killing students he does not like. She races to stop J.D. from massacring the entire student body, while also clashing with the clique's new leader, Heather Duke. embassytheatre@atlanticbbn.net
July 13
Levitt AMP Cumberland Music Series Presents: Special EFX featuring Chieli Minucci
Festival Grounds at Canal Place, Cumberland, Maryland.
Show begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.alleganyartscouncil.org.
July 14 – 22
Great Allegany County Fair and Ag Expo
This year’s schedule of events amusement rides, ribbon ceremonies in agricultural and livestock categories, carnival and fair foods, “Monster Truck Show” (14) “4 cyl & Mini Van Demo Derby” (15), KIX (17), Zach Williams (18), Tracy Byrd (19) “Tractor – Truck – Semi Truck Pull” (20), and “8 cyl , 6 cyl Demo Derby,” The Flying Cortez Trapeze Spectacular and fireworks (22).
July 14- July 15
Rock the Mountains
Rock the Mountains 2023 returns to Canal Place Festival Grounds in Cumberland, MD for its third head banging year. Presented in part by Lashbaughs Bar and Grill, this festival is is two Jam packed days of nonstop live music featuring a stunning 25 bands – and this year – are you ready? The headliner is Quiet Riot! Other bands include Eyes of the Nile, Glenn Cannon & the Damage Done, Sweet Desire, So Low, Jaded, Tariffs of Jane, Promising Leith, Wayward Son, & Storm Creek Rising. Drowning Pool, Nonpoint, Defending Cain, Guns Out at Sundown, AngerBox, Eternal Frequency, Shadowburn, Hellfire Empire, The Fall of Me, Brickyard Folly, Rock Hazel, AKA Scarecrow, Revv, Fall Together, and DrySpell. Visit www.rockthemountains.org
July 17
KIX
The Allegany County Fair presents KIX, featuring Piedmont Playboy, Steve Whiteman. Always a crowd pleaser, KIX is guaranteed to rock your face off. KIX is an American glam metal and hard rock band that achieved popularity during the 1980s. Led by front man Steve Whiteman and bassist Donnie Purnell, the band's classic lineup was rounded out by guitarists Ronnie Younkins and Brian Forsythe and drummer Jimmy Chalfant. Since peaking in the late-1980s, band members have continued to intermittently record and tour, including the Rocklahoma festival in 2008 in Oklahoma. In addition, they are a consistent presence at annual rock festivals throughout their home state of Maryland.
July 18
Zach Williams
Zachary Williams is an American Christian rock artist hailing from Jonesboro, Arkansas. From 2007 through 2012 he was a member and lead vocalist of Zach Williams & The Reformation (also acoustic guitar and harmonica). He was also the lead singer of the Christian group Brothers of Grace, renamed as Zach Williams and the Brothers of Grace. In 2016, he went solo.
July 19
Tracy Byrd
The Allegany County Fair presents country singer, Tracy Byrd, live in concert. Tracy Byrd signed to MCA Nashville Records in 1992 and had his first number one single ‘Holdin’ Heaven’ in 1993. Although he did not land a second Number One until 2002's “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo,” Byrd has charted more than thirty hit singles in his career, including eleven additional Top Ten hits. He has also released ten studio albums and two greatest-hits albums, with four gold certifications and one double-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.
July 20
Levitt AMP Cumberland Music Series Presents: Six One Five Collective
Festival Grounds at Canal Place, Cumberland, Maryland.
Show begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.alleganyartscouncil.org.
July 23
Servants Heart
Part of the Sundays in the Park series at Constitution Park in Cumberland, gospel group Servants Heart performs a live and free concert. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and sit on the grass under the stars at the park ampitheatre. Servant’s Heart is a dynamic gospel group that balances a mix of powerful ballads with a touch of southern gospel.
July 23 – July 29
The Bedford County Fair
The primary mission of the Bedford County Agricultural Society (Bedford County Fair) is to promote and educate the community in the science of agriculture, horticulture, household arts, and family living. This fair is one of the nicest and most traditional fairs in all of Pennsylvania. Call 814-623-9011 for details or Email: bedfair@bedford-fair.com
July 23-29
The Hampshire County Fair
Food, rides, blue ribbons, live entertainment, a Fair Queen pageant, and prize winning livestock open the Great Hampshire Fair. Produced every year since 1956, it’s an annual family favorite. Held in Romney, West Virginia. For more information, visit Hampshirecountyfair.com
July 25
Big Dub Festival 2023
Presented by Four Quarters Farm, Big Dub Festival returns for another year. For Tickets: bigdub2023.eventbrite.com.
July 27
Levitt AMP Cumberland Music Series Presents: Morgan James
Festival Grounds at Canal Place, Cumberland, Maryland.
Show begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.alleganyartscouncil.org.
July 27 – 30
7th Annual Southwestern Pennsylvania Premiere Bluegrass Festival & Campout!
Lazy Ass Productions is proud to present the 7th Annual Grass in The Glades! Grass in The Glades is a two-day camping extravaganza at The Glades Festival Grounds featuring the region's best Jam-Grass, American Roots, and Appalachian music, food vendors, and craft vendors. Nestled in the Laurel Highlands right on the WV/PA Border in Gibbon Glade, PA, The Glades offer free primitive camping and two days of great music in a family friendly atmosphere. Bring an instrument, there will be bonfire pickin' and grinnin' late night! For more information, visit www.facebook.com/TheGladesFestivalGrounds
July 28
The Amish Outlaws
The Amish Outlaws will perform live at Hoffman Hollow Park in Frostburg. The show starts at 5:30 p.m. Local group Jaded will open for the “Outlaws.” Hoffman Hollow Park is located at 11200 Hoffman Hollow Rd, Frostburg.
July 29 – August 19
Exhibition: The Queens of Queen City: A Documentary Project by Michael O. Snyder
Hosted by the Allegany Arts Council. Come see a documentary supported by the Pulitzer committee, produced and filmed by Frostburg native and Beall High School graduate and award winning photographer (and one of Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People for 2020) Michael O. Snyder. For more information, visit www.alleganyartscouncil.org.
July 29 – August 5
Garrett County Fair
More than just a carnival and entertainment, the Garrett County Agriculture Fair is an exhibition for our local agriculture community. A showcase for passionate local makers, gardeners, photographers, and various other skills and talents. An annual gathering that locals cherish, where friends and family come together, and new friendships are made. Visit https://garrettcountyfair.org/the-fair/
August 1
National Night Out – Cumberland
Also known as “America’s National Night Out Against Crime,” this event promotes police-community partnerships in crime, drug, and violence prevention, safety, and neighborhood unity. More information – and how and where to participate – can be found at Facebook / NNOCumberland.
August 2
The Hounded at Stage Wisp
The Wisp Resort at Deep Creek Lake presents Cumberland based band, the Hounded. Showtime is 6:30 – 9 p.m. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Hot eats and cool drinks will be available for purchase on the outdoor deck. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the McHenry Lodge. For more information, email jshillingburg@wispresort.com
August 3
Levitt AMP Cumberland Music Series Presents: Jessica Lynn
Festival Grounds at Canal Place, Cumberland, Maryland. Show begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.alleganyartscouncil.org.
August 4- August 6
Romney Peach Festival
That’s right…peaches! The Romney Peach Festival will be held on Main Street in Romney, WV. Event by Bricello's Caterers and Grilled Formaggio, this festival is packed with juicy actives that the whole family can enjoy!
August 5
Ellerslie Summer Outdoor Bash
The Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Company Inc presents its annual Summer Outdoor Bash. Visit the company’s Facebook pages and other social media for details and late breaking announcements.
August 10- 12
Savage Mountain Punk Festival 2023
The 7th Annual Savage Mountain Punk Fest returns to Cumberland, Maryland, with over twenty bands over three days! - pure high-octane punk rock. Tickets are on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/savage-mountain-punk-fest-2023-tickets-402357130007. Mezzos, 114 S. Centre Street.
August 19
Rotary Club Cornhole Classic
Held at 1812 Brewery and now in its second year, the Rotary Club Cornhole Classic offers teams of two the chance to compete for a $1000 prize for the charity of their choice. Winning team receives $200, the coveted cornhole trophy, and bragging rights. Spectators and families are welcome. We'll have food trucks, beverages, music by DJ, silent and Chinese auctions, raffles, and special games with prizes. Join the fun. For information or registration, visit Rotary Club of Cumberland on Facebook or email Karen at johnsonks@upmc.edu or call 240.522.4916.
August 26- September 23
24th Annual Will’s Creek Exhibition of Fine Art
The Will’s Creek Competition & Exhibition of Fine Art is one of the signature events of the Allegany Arts Council, celebrating contemporary art in a variety of mediums. Now, more than 20 years since its inception, the show continues to stretch the boundaries of contemporary art that reflect the issues that shape our world. For more information, visit www.alleganyartscouncil.org.
September 1- September 4
Western Maryland Street Rod Round Up
Held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, this is a multi-day event featuring pre-1972 vehicles, hot rods, and street rods on display. For more information, email masterkgreen@msn.com or call 301.697.1680
September 3
Western Maryland Craft Beverage Festival
Come out to Hoffman Park in Frostburg for a day of music, fun, relaxation, and a taste of Maryland's finest beers, wines, and spirits! This 5th year event is designed to showcase Maryland's breweries, wineries, distilleries, and their products. Festival proceeds go to the Allegany County Animal Shelter, the only “no kill” municipal animal shelter in the state of Maryland. Enjoy more than 22 of Maryland's best breweries, wineries, and distilleries, ready to let you sample their best. Nestled in the woods just 1.5 miles from I-68 on Hoffman Hollow Road, Hoffman Park provides the perfect setting to kick back, relax, and sample some of the best beverages that Maryland has to offer, including international award winning spirits, beers, wines, and more from Maryland’s mountains to its eastern shore. Sampling tickets (12) for any beer, wine, or spirit of your choosing are included with ticket purchase. Full-sized versions of your favorite beverages and additional sampling tickets will be available for purchase as well. Fore more information: bvought@frostburgcity.org or call 301-914-1788
September 7 – September 17
A Few Good Men
Can you handle the truth? This Broadway hit - Aaron Sorkin’s groundbreaking debut - tells the story of a group of military lawyers assigned to defend two Marines in Guantanamo Bay. The play was made into an award-winning film in 1991 starring Tom Cruise, Demi Moore and Jack Nicholson. For tickets and more information, visit www.cumberlandtheatre.com
September 8
Friday After Five with Replay and Fast Eddie and the Slowpokes
6PM - 10:30 p.m. North Centre Street and Frederick Street. Cumberland.
September 8- 10
LaVale Lions Club Barbecue Chicken
Voted by the best chicken by reader of Allegany Magazine, this food fundraiser nearly drives locals into a frenzy. If you missed the Chicken Fry in May, run, do not walk, to the LaVale Lions Club Ballfield for another three days of fantastic fried chicken, corn bread, and apple dumplings. This event traditionally sells out before the closing day. Find LaVale Lions Club on social media and then follow the aroma.
September 8
Whiskey Rebellion
A grand celebration of George Washington in Cumberland with tastings of regional spirits, wine, and beer, great food, and great company. To commemorate this event and other local history, Allegany Museum hosts its annual Whiskey Rebellion Celebration. The Whiskey Rebellion Fest is also a major fundraiser for Allegany Museum. Allegany Museum is a non-profit entity, and relies on donations, gifts, and fundraisers to keep its doors open. 2016 saw the inaugural Friday evening Fest, and it was an overwhelming success. A capacity crowd thronged the Museum’s historic ballroom and enjoyed tastings of whiskey and other spirits, historic re-enactments, a colonial ‘pub’ room providing authentic colonial games, photos with ‘President Washington’, canapés, presentations of cigar/whiskey pairings and free cigars. The Museum also mounted an exhibition of historic whiskey bottles, jugs, and ephemera at the event and in the weeks before and after. Sponsored in part by the Community Trust Foundation. For more information, email manager@alleganymuseum.org or call 301-777-7200
September 9
3M Challenge 2023
In the spirit of historic advances and competition between ever evolving modes of transportation, the 3M Challenge ( Muscle vs Machine vs Mountain) will feature a timed challenge between two of Mountain Maryland’s oldest mechanized modes of transportation, the WMSR 1309 Steam locomotive, the largest operating steam locomotive of its type in the world, and the legs of cyclist. The event will highlight the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP), Western Maryland Scenic Railroad (WMSR), Cumberland and Frostburg. The Great Allegheny Passage between Cumberland and Frostburg is the only location in the country with 15.6 miles of side-by-side bike trail and scenic train. The 3M Challenge will be a timed ride from the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad (WMSR) Station in Cumberland to the western end of the train platform at the Frostburg Depot. For more information, call 301-697-4343
September 10- 12
Unite on the Rock
Held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, this is a spiritual and faith-based event where the Holy Spirit reverberates around the Western Maryland mountains. Athlete, Christian and motivational speaker, Jay Lowder hosts a powerful weekend of fun, fellowship, and faith. The event features an opening night youth night, a worship night lead by Grammy Award winner, Jason Crabb and a church night on the closing day of the event. For more information, visit uniteontherock.com
October 5 – October 8
Queen City Film Festival
The eleventh annual Queen City Film Festival (QCFF) will be held October 5-8, 2023 at The Venue At Mezzos. Four-day Festival Passes are $100 and are discounted to $75 until September 1. Admission includes a festival swag bag, and unlimited popcorn. Individual General Admission tickets are $10 are will be available at the door. For more information – including a detailed list of movies in the QCFF rotation, visit the festival’s Facebook page.
October 6
Friday After Five with Scott Ross and Gilbert Lee and the Ghost on the Radio
6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. North Centre Street and Frederick Street. Cumberland
October 6- October 8
The 48th Apple Butter Festival
Held in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, enjoy live music, arts and crafts, hog calling, a rubber duck race, baked goods, beer gardens, blue ribbons, a “gentlemens’ beard contest,” and a grand parade. Plus, of course apple butter everywhere The event kicks off with a block party in the park on Friday night. Look for the event page on Facebook.
October 6 -7
Springs Folk Festival
Join in the celebration of the arts and skills of our forefathers. Watch as over 100 juried artisans create as well as early farming operations. Listen to music all day and enjoy delicious foods - fresh baked bread plus hayrides for all! 1711 Springs Road, Springs, PA. Call 814-442-4594 for details.
October 7 – 15
Bedford Fall Foliage Festival
Browse and shop from over 400 artists and craftsmen lining the streets and the square in Bedford and in Fort Bedford Park. A variety of musical entertainment is offered along with parades, a juried arts exhibit, a quilt show and sale, a fall foliage Queen contest, antique car parade, children’s activities and more. Tempt your taste buds with your festival favorites: candied apples, apple cider, BBQ chicken and beef, hot sausage sandwiches, crab cakes, steak sandwiches, pizza, hot soups, french fries, kettle korn, hand dipped ice cream, apple dumplings, funnel cakes, baked goods, candies, and all kinds of tasty treats. Downtown Bedford. 124 South Juliana Street. Bedford, PA
October 8 – 9
Mountain Maryland Artist Studio Tours
The Mountain Maryland Artist Studio Tours program is an initiative of the Allegany Arts Council located in Cumberland. The program takes visitors away from the usual gallery experience to visit artists in their studio environments, where they see artists in their natural habitats. Held annually, the Artist Studio Tours include member artists of the Allegany Arts Council living and working in Allegany and Garrett Counties. Artist media ranges from jewelry, to ceramics, watercolor, oils, photography, print making, mixed media, wood-turning, and furniture design. Printed tour books will be available at artist studios and at the Allegany Arts Council. For more information, call 301-777-2787.
October 12- 29
Evil Dead: The Musical
The Cumberland Theatre presents this hilarious show which takes all the elements of the cult classic films The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness and combines them into one of the craziest theatrical experiences of all time. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It's all up to Ash (a housewares employee turned demon-killing hero) and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Caution: This show contains a “Splatter Zone” a section of the audience that gets covered in fake blood. For more information, email kim@cumberlandtheatre.com or call 301-697-.1381
October 13- 15
Fort Ligonier Days
Fort Ligonier Days is Westmoreland County’s Premier Fall Festival. Commemorating a key battle of the French and Indian War, which occurred on October 12, 1758, Fort Ligonier Days draws tens of thousands of visitors each year to the quaint, picturesque town of Ligonier in the beautiful Laurel Highlands. The three-day event features historic battle reenactments, top-rated juried crafts, delicious foods, local spirits, popular musical entertainment, a grand parade, and a 5K walk/run. With the backdrop of spectacular fall foliage as its setting, a variety of activities are found on the beautiful Ligonier Diamond, throughout the historic town, and at the authentically reconstructed Fort Ligonier and its world-class, recently-renovated, museum. Visit fortligonierdays.com for more information.
October 15
Art in the Park and Berkeley Springs Farmers Market
Berkeley Springs State Park presents Art in the Park, an event sponsored by Bricello's Caterers and Grilled Formaggio. Enjoy local art vendors, fresh local produce, crafts and locally produced cheese. For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.
October 20 – 22
LaVale Lions Club Barbecue Chicken
It’s the last one of 2023. If you missed the Chicken Fry in September, run, do not walk, to the LaVale Lions Club Ballfield for another three days of fantastic fried chicken, corn bread, and apple dumplings. This event traditionally sells out before the closing day. Find LaVale Lions Club on social media and then follow the aroma. There won’t be another one until Spring, 2024.
October 27
Paragon Ragtime Orchestra
The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra is the world’s only year-round, professional ensemble re-creating “America’s Original Music” – the syncopated sounds of early musical theater, silent cinema, and vintage dance. The PRO came into being as the result of Rick Benjamin’s 1985 discovery of thousands of turn-of-the-century orchestra scores once belonging to Victrola recording star Arthur Pryor. In 1988 the Orchestra made its formal debut at Alice Tully Hall – the first concert ever presented at Lincoln Center by such an ensemble. Since then PRO has appeared at hundreds of leading arts venues, including the Ravinia Festival, the Smithsonian Institution, Chautauqua, the Brucknerhaus (Austria), the New York 92nd Street Y, and the American Dance Festival. Over the years the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra has been heard on the soundtracks of several motion pictures and television programs. The Orchestra’s audio and video recordings have been widely praised and considered instrumental in rekindling interest in America’s rich traditions of theater, cinema, and dance orchestra music. Sponsored by the Garrett County Office of Tourism and the Garrett County Arts Council, more information can be found at www.artsandentertainment.org
October 28
City of Cumberland Halloween Celebration
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Canal Place Festival Grounds. Cumberland
October 28- November 18
The Artwork of Steven Dobbin
The Allegany Arts Council and its Saville Gallery are pleased to announce an exhibition featuring the artistry of Frederick based artist, Steven Dobbin. Steven was co-director of Artomatic@Frederick in 2011, 2013 and 2016 which displayed the work of over 400 visual artists as well as providing a venue for performance, film and music. He was awarded the Maryland State Arts Council award for excellence in sculpture and has shown his work internationally and national for over 35 years. For more information, visit www.alleganyartscouncil.org.
November 24
City of Cumberland Tree Lighting Celebration
6 p.m. Canal Place Plaza. Cumberland
December 31
Cumberland New Year's Eve Celebration
10:30 p.m. Canal Place Plaza. Cumberland