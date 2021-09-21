A Soldier’s Story:
Influenced and Inspired by September 11
BY SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
While some kids dream of being astronauts and scientists and rock stars when they grow up, John Berg always knew he wanted to be a soldier. He was fascinated by the military even at a young age.
“I think beginning at eight or nine years old, all I wanted to be was a Navy pilot. I think I watched a lot of JAG back then and it was an influence,” he says. “My stepbrother’s uncle was a sniper in Vietnam and used to share some of his stories with us. His stories were scary but fascinating to me.”
Then, four days after his fifteenth birthday, September 11 happened. And the impact that day had on his adolescence chartered the course for his first career move.
“I just a new laptop that day and I had it open doing something and my stepdad came in and said ‘You sure you still want to join the military one day? You might want to come watch what’s happening on the TV.’ And I sat down with him just as the second plane hit the World Trade Center.”
And yet, John’s desire to join the military never wavered. It never weakened. In fact, the events of September 11 twenty years ago only put his goal into warp speed. For a young man who dreamed of a military life, this was an event that stoked the fire. The events he watched for nearly 24 more months on the news only made him more determined.
“It fired me up for sure,” he says. “At 15 years old. I remember feeling helpless. I remember feeling that I wanted to do something. Like I had to do something. I wanted to enlist then and there on that day. That feeling never went away. When we officially went to war, I wanted to go.”
“When September 11 happened, I had a lot of questions – like I know a lot of people had – how did this happen? Who do we blame? Who did this? Why do people hate us just to hate us? Who do we have to take out? Who should pay for this?”
When he turned 17 – just a few days shy of the second anniversary of the events in New York, Washington, and Shanksville, John Berg got his opportunity. His parents signed the necessary papers and John – full of drive and purpose and to quote him “pure vengeance” enlisted.
“I was still a pretty angry kid. And I was ready to go. I had been ready to go for two years. I was fired up for sure. And now nothing was holding me back. All those feelings of being helpless. I could help now. I could do something and be part of the solution. I was ready to go over there and kick some terrorist asses.”
And John Berg, now 35, of Elk Garden, would get deployment orders twice. His first was to Iraq – in the thick of a war declared by President George W. Bush. And it was then – when he arrived to the never altering brown and green and beige terrain of the desert and its grueling heat – that reality hit – that a different impression of war and its effects were felt on the young man – not yet 20 and serving his country overseas.
“When you see the movies and play the videogames, they need to make it interesting. With the explosions and stuff. But I have to tell you, on my 20th birthday I was in Iraq and I was a little scared. But the military trained me well. It really is the finest military training in the world.”
And he also was able to immerse himself in the culture and the community in which he and his unit had been assigned. It was then his impression of the populace changed.
“Being exposed to a different culture – for me, a kid from Elk Garden was huge. It changed a lot of my perceptions. I have a different perspective on people now. Just in general. Spending time among the Iraqi people actually calmed me down. At the time I went over, I think I hated anyone who was from the Middle East. They were the enemy and I blamed all of them. Then I went over there and we were in their culture and we got to know them – families with kids. And there are some actually pretty cool people there. They would invite us into their homes just to chill and hang out. They were happy to see Americans and felt protected when we were around them. I mean, we were well aware that there were terrorists among some of them but the majority are good and really cool and nice people.”
John says he believes the influence of the United States military in Iraq and Afghanistan in the early days of the war prompted by September 11 kept many young men from being recruited by the taliban and by al qaeda organizations.
“They get these boys young. They recruit them young and then they make all these promises to them and get inside their heads and influence their thinking and then send them out with a gun into a war zone without any training at all,” he says. “Just based on what they have told them will happen when they die. That they will get the 17 virgins or whatever. We were able to get to many of them and talk to them and keep a lot of them from being recruited into these terrorist cells and groups.”
And yes, John Berg says he recalls the battles. He was in 18 of them in all during his first deployment alone. He remembers the vehicle he was traveling in being under fire.
“We knew it was hit but we didn’t know how many times or the damage and then we get back to base and you see all these bullet holes in it,” he says.
But it’s not the violence of the war that made the biggest impression.
“I remember the people. What I remember most are the faces there. Faces of kids. The thing I took most with me is that people are people and we’re all the same once we just get to know each other.”
After six years as a Marine, John decided it was time not to “re-up” as the military puts it. He came home, moved to Cumberland – where he still lives -- took a job as a cyber security expert, and started a family – he and his wife Kaitlin have five children now ranging in age from one to 11.
“Somedays it feels like last week,” he remembers. “And it’s been 20 years. And knowing what I know now about a military life – especially when you are deployed and you are thousands and thousands of miles away from home – if any of my children wanted to join a branch of the military, I would be scared and worried for them for sure. But as a Christian, I also believe every life has a higher purpose and God has a plan for everything.”
In fact, his faith is so strong it has taken him from the foxholes of Iraq to the pulpit. John Berg is a deacon at his church – the Bruce Outreach Center – and is currently enrolled in classes to become a minister there.
And of his memories now of September 11 – the day in our history that inspired his own?
“In 20 years, a lot of things have happened. A lot of that unity we had and we felt at that time doesn’t seem to be there as much anymore. We were becoming a divided nation when those planes hit and that attack unified all of us. We shouldn’t need a terrorist attack to unify us a nation and to work together.”
Does his believe the United States accomplished its mission? Twenty years later, looking back on the day that only strengthened his ambition to join the Marines – he exited his career as an E-4 Corporal – he says he does believe there are certain highlights that remain.
“I remember the day Bin Laden was captured and killed. I do know for sure that they had other terrorist leaders waiting to take his place the day he was executed but he was the one who masterminded September 11 and so yes, when he was taken out, there was a sense of justice,” he says. “Even still, there’s that mindset that we are Americans and this is America. And no one messes with America. On that day, they messed with us. They killed thousands. We were vulnerable. I don’t think we have been that vulnerable since. I think that was what we were taught by that day.”
“I think being a veteran, patriotism might be a little stronger than the average person,” John says. “I think most people today are still willing to stand and salute the flag. But it takes a special kind of person to be willing to lay down and die for it.”