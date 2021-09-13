Exclusive Report: Photographic Evidence
A Witness to History….and the Day the FBI came knocking on her door
By ARLENE JOHNS
Special Contributor, Allegany Magazine
On Tuesday, September 11, 2001 at 10:05:52 a.m, Val McClatchey shot a photograph that is arguably one of the most important images taken on the day that simply came to be known as 9/11.
The picture, taken just five seconds after Flight 93 crashed into a vacant field outside Shanksville, shows a mushroom cloud rising into the clear blue sky above a Somerset County farm.
Authenticated by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, the photograph has been printed in hundreds of magazines, books and newspapers and aired on television news programs around the world. Copies of the photo, McClatchey titled “End of Serenity,” hang at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, in the Flight 93 museum located on the USS Somerset and other sites dedicated to that fateful day.
But bearing witness to history can be a difficult thing.
McClatchey's life in the two decades since shooting the photo has been marred by attacks on her character and even harassments and threats. She has been called a fraud and people have attempted to extort money from her. To this day, a search of her name on the internet brings up attacks on her reputation. For a real estate agent (she has since retired), it was a difficult hurdle to overcome.
“It's been an up-and-down journey,” she says. “Some days a blessing, some days a curse. But I still hold out that it truly was meant to be. That I had to take it.”
The attacks came from conspiracy theorists who believe the plane was shot down and that McClatchey’s photo was doctored to back the government's assertion that the plane crashed after passengers charged the cockpit.
“The first person on site saw nothing but a hole in the ground,” she says today in an exclusive interview. She is talking about the 20th anniversary to no one else after today, she says. “And I know there was an F-16 in the sky. I did not see it, but other people saw it. But if it had been shot down, there would have been evidence in the sky and that simply was not there. If you look at the actual photo, you do not see any vapor trails or any remnants of anything else in the sky.”
While she now lives in Johnstown, at the time she and her late husband, Jack, lived in Indian Lake, a resort community near Shanksville in rural Somerset County. She says she was sitting at the edge of her sofa in front of her big front window watching the news on television like everyone else that day, when she heard the sound of an engine and saw the brief flash of a plane. Then, a sudden blast “kind of knocked me off my couch.”
“When I opened the door, I could see the smoke up over the hill,” she said in earlier interviews. “It was a really crystal blue sky. There was a huge plume of smoke, but it was just silence out there. It was just unreal.”
She took just one shot.
McClatchey says she was so shaken by the event that she accidently dropped and broke the camera.
She tried to call 911, but the electricity was out and there was no phone service. Terrified and alone, she made her way to her husband's sawmill where she learned that it was a commercial plane that had crashed.
The next day, McClatchey saw a police officer on television asking viewers to bring in any photos that may have captured the plane or the crash. She didn’t think her photo showed much – “just a smoke cloud rising into the air.”
But just in case, she made a printout of the picture and took it to the authorities.
A digital time stamp on the front read 10:05:52 a.m. and, on the back, she wrote her address.
About an hour later, three FBI agents were at her door.
The agents looked at the photo on McClatchey's computer, took photos of the house and eventually left, taking the camera’s memory card with them.
Not long after, the photo aired on the evening news and from there it “kind of took on a life of its own,” she says.Conspiracy theorists questioned how she would have a camera conveniently located by the door. She had recently made friends with a U.S. Marine helicopter pilot in Johnstown and the two talked about him flying over her home during training exercises. McClatchey hoped to get a photo of him doing the flyover and kept a digital camera by the door in case the event happened.
Joanne Hanley, former National Park Service superintendent at the site that eventually became the Flight 93 National Memorial, said in a 2010 interview that those who witnessed the tragedy support what the photograph shows.
“Val’s photo, coupled with the eyewitness accounts from our oral histories, lays to rest any doubt of what happened that day,” Hanley said in the interview.
Stephen Clark, National Park Service superintendent at the Fight 93 National Memorial, says the photo will have a lasting impact.
“The image that Val captured that fateful morning is one that will live in the memory of millions from around the world and those yet to be born … and for that, we are most grateful to her,” he says.
A video shot by the late Dave Berkebile who lived in with his wife, Cathy, on Blue Bird Road in Berlin also served to validate the McClatchey photo. Although the distance between the Berkebile house and the crash site is eight miles by road, it is just a little over two miles by air and the couple had an unobstructed view of the skies above the crash site.
“Everything was totally visible and he had the presence of mind to grab (the video camera) and go running out the door with it,” Cathy Berkebile said.
McClatchey says she will always be appreciative to the Berkebiles. “I am so grateful that his family gave permission to release that video,” she says. “For the most part, it shut the (critics) up.”
Since that day twenty years ago, McClatchey has met politicians and family members of Flight 93’s passengers and crew and has been a guest speaker at events connected with 9/11.
But, she says, being invited into classrooms to tell her story to children is what she values the most.
“I feel far too much of our history is being erased or pushed aside,” she says. “How will future generations know what to avoid if they don’t know the outcomes? America's history is not always pretty. But it is learning from that history that makes the future better. But this chapter of my life is done. The story is told. The history is there; it can't be changed – no matter what anyone says.”