It had been a beautiful day…
Did we Learn Any Lessons from That Day Twenty Years Ago?
By DORIS MULLAN BRADY
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
It was a beautiful day that September morning in 2001. I was working in Bedford at an insurance agency, and soon after I arrived at 9 a.m., one of the agents came out of his office announcing he just heard that a plane had hit one of the World Trade Center towers. What? Some of us thought it could have been a commuter or private plane whose pilot had had a medical episode. A short time later, he came out again and said another plane had just slammed into the other tower. That changed everyone’s perception: Something really bad was happening.
There was no TV in the office, and all we could get was regular radio programming. Most of us logged onto the internet, but in 2001 it wasn’t like it is now with almost constant breaking news. On the next radio news report, we heard about the Pentagon being hit by a third plane, and that another plane had crashed “somewhere near Johnstown.”
Around 11, I called my brother Paul who was station manager at a radio station in Oakland to see if he knew anything more. I asked him if he thought the plane crash was connected to the ones that hit the towers and the Pentagon. He, too, had been scrambling to set up a feed from a national news source because his station was mainly licensed to broadcast music and local news. He didn’t know but thought it prudent to take his kids out of school. It was too close for comfort.
More news was starting to flood the airwaves. Like my brother’s station, our local programming was being replaced by national news. Around that time, we all noticed that the employees of a Federal agency renting space in our building were all leaving. Based on that fact and many others, we closed our office so we could all check on our families. I was particularly worried because DC was part of my son Matt’s territory for his job and his home office was two blocks from the White House. In 2001, hardly anyone carried a cell phone so it was several hours before I found out he was safe. He told me he had to walk many blocks until he was able to find transportation out of DC since Metro was shut down.
I spent the rest of the day sitting in front of the TV, watching as each plane hit the towers, over and over again. It was like an unending impact to my soul. To see the Pentagon attacked was just as wrenching. To hear the phone calls from Flight 93 passengers before they wrestled with the terrorists was heartbreaking. Before it crashed in that field near Shanksville, it only needed another fifteen minutes in the air to reach the Capitol. It was impossible to wrap one’s head around the fact that our country was under attack.
Only military planes were in the air. Yes, we were on a war-footing, and yes, we were all scared. I was scared. Who had attacked our country? A beautiful day had turned quite ugly.
Even now I feel the shock and horror of that day. It’s been twenty years and my memories and feelings have faded very little. One of the worst images that I can’t ever forget is seeing so many people jump from the towers to their deaths rather than be consumed by the flames from burning jet fuel and the resulting inferno.
In 2011, several friends and I went to Shanksville for the 10th anniversary ceremony; Laura Bush was the featured speaker. There wasn’t much there to see yet; the Bell Tower wouldn’t be finished until 2018. But I felt in awe as I stood looking over the field where forty people gave their lives to save one of our country’s most important symbols. The Twin Towers in New York was financial; the Pentagon was military; the Capitol was government. Someone on board knew they were headed south toward Washington and they took the whole plane down rather than let the terrorists win on that beautiful day in September.