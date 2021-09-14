From a Teacher’s Point of View
Alas, Babylon….Alas, New York
By TOM VALENTINE
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
The new school year had just recently started. I was teaching 11th grade English at Allegany High School. The first week is usually taken up by mandatory student evaluations, writing samples, and achievement tests. However, after Labor Day, it is time to start an actual literary unit.
My years of experience taught me to begin with a novel to get the students into reading again after the summer break. One book from the county curriculum guide that they always seemed to relish was called Alas, Babylon. The kids enjoyed the far fetched notion of the United States being attacked and what happens after a nuclear war.
For this particular year of 2001, the events in the book eerily mirrored real events in their lives.
On that fateful Tuesday morning of September 11, 2001, the school year was starting like most others. The excitement and newness of returning to school was starting to settle into the daily routine of teaching/learning. First period was just coming to an end. In the novel, the attack on the United States had just occurred. Mrs. Kay Shehee taught History across the hall from me. She was a former student of mine and we’d often exchange quips and barbs of “old school” me and “new school” her.
Thus, it wasn’t unusual that she walked into my class right around 8:55 am. It was unusual that the serious and grim look on her face belied her usual cheery disposition. As she leaned in, she whispered, “I’m not sure what has happened...but something big is going on in New York”.
She left the room as the bell signaled the change of classes and I immediately went to my desktop computer to access the CNN website. It would not connect. I tried other news sources with the same result. Because of the high volume of traffic that day on the East Coast, most were getting the same annoying, “can not access” or “trouble loading website” messages.
Not yet knowing the seriousness of the situation (and not wanting to alarm my students), I casually walked over to the TV as my second period juniors were entering the class at 9 am. They were just in time to see the second plane hit the second tower.
Their questions and comments echoed what they has just read the night before in Alas, Babylon. “Is this real?” Is this really happening!!” “Are we being attacked?”
The next day, we learned that it was unsure where President George W. Bush has been during this time. We discovered he was flying back to DC but also stopped at two military bases on route. In later days, we read in our novel that White House officials were taken to secret locations. We also learned that Vice President Dick Cheney and others had done the same thing during the current crisis.
Conflicting stories arose in real life about who was involved, what country was behind this, why our intelligence failed, and how we should respond. Alas, Babylon offered the same narrative in our fictitious story.
By week’s end, our novel showed the clean up activities that were underway. In New York City, we watched this play out in real time. Heroic tales of common people helping others came to the forefront in Alas, Babylon. We watched and we learned of the real life heroes on Flight 93 and the incident near Shanksville.
In later years, I would tell my students of the similarities and coincidences between 9/11 as we read the novel. It wasn’t until 10 years later that I realized my then 11th grade students would only have been in first grade and would not recall the events as vividly as I did.
Thank heavens that novels are fiction The attack on New York and the aftermath were tragic indeed. Gratefully, we had no need for an even grimmer story called Alas, New York.