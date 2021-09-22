Book Review:
Meaningful, comprehensive, compassionate and thoughtful
Heroes Were Made:
The Story of Flight 93 – the victims, the memorial and the community of supporters
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
The Flight 93 Memorial is located just about midway between Cumberland, Maryland and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Stopping at the site today is halfway between both cities. Five less minutes in the air and the plane would have crashed in the Flood City. Five more minutes and it would have landed violently somewhere closer to the Queen City.
Google books about September 11, 2001. I can wait until you get back. I can promise you that you are going to be awhile scrolling through the Internet and you will probably fall down a rabbit hole on Amazon. Browse your local bookstore. On this year of the 20th anniversary, you are probably going to see rows and rows of both fiction and nonfiction accounts of the event. And you are probably – along the way – going to see all the books based not only on logic, sound reporting and journalism but also on conspiracy theories and outlandish claims about who and what was really behind that dreadful day.
Heroes Were Made: The Story of Flight 93 is – thankfully – that of the former and not the latter. Which is how it should be.
Ten years ago, the staff of two of Allegany Magazine’s sister publications – The Johnstown Tribune Democrat and Johnstown Magazine – pulled their resources, put their heads together and smartly released a commemorative book that is not only a light bearer about that day but raised the bar on how publications could and actually should honor the events that happened so close to home two decades ago.
The book itself is beautiful – organized perfectly and thoughtfully presented in collectible hard cover. Heroes Were Made is – by definition --- a collectible coffee table book – full of photos and descriptions from trusted and educated sources in the news business – but it is somehow more than that. It is a readable encyclopedia, it is a diary, it is both a personal and professional journal. It is a book made with compassion and care.
Heroes Were Made contains jaw dropping photos captured not only by newspaper photographers but by civilians and also by government officials – some of the photos contained in this book also became evidence used by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security during their investigations into September 11, 2001 – and more specifically what happened to Flight 93.
The book contains transcripts from the voice recorder – capturing eery conversations from the cockpit. The stories in Heroes Were Made are stirring – including one tale regarding a personal Bible found in the wreckage – discovered in perfect condition without a scratch or scar or burn mark on it. Readers may not be able to finish it in one sitting. Emotions will be felt. Feelings that have hibernated for two decades will be triggered.
“Terrorism had come to our doorstep. I knew then that our nation, our way of life, would never be the same,” writes Chip Minemyer, managing editor of the Johnstown Tribune Democrat and the editor of Heroes Were Made. “Through acts of uimaginable hatred and violence, innocence and comfort had been replaced by fear and uncertainty….. The emotions of September 11 fill the pages of this book.”
Indeed, they do.
The nearly 225 book doesn’t shirk from its responsibility of presenting an accurate view not only of September 11 but of the days leading up to it and of the decade that followed. The book begins with a profound introduction written by Tom Ridge, former governor of Pennsylvania and the first Secretary of Homeland Security, a new cabinet position created by President George W. Bush shortly after the attacks.
“The emotions cover a broad spectrum – including anger at the evil that was at the center of this,” Ridge writes in Heroes Were Made. “But there is also a sense of gratitude that the passengers and crew made sure that plane, which was obviously either destined for the White House or the Capitol, did not reach its intended destination.”
Gratitude. That is exactly what seems to be at the heart and soul of this publication. There are tributes to all 40 people who perished on the plane that day. There are comments from family members of some of the victims. There are articles pulled from the Tribune Democrat on the heroes who not only died that day in that once obscure Pennsylvania field but firsthand accounts from first responders who arrived at the crash site, to the immediate action of local and state and even national elected officials to react; to how the community came together to not only secure but make sacred this most unassuming of burial grounds. There are stories and photos from September 11, gathered by journalists and award winning photographers – but there is also coverage on how we – as a community and as individuals – reacted to the event and how we continued to respond to this tragedy well after its initial impact.
“What our 40 heroes of Flight 93 did that day is worthy of remembering; worthy of honoring,” states Gordon Felt, the brother of who perished on board that day. “Their actions will stand the test of time.”
“I think it should be paired with Gettysburg,” Michael Novak, a Pennsylvania historian and scholar of religion, is quoted a saying in this book. “The people who went down in that airplane made it a sacred place.”
So meaningful and so comprehensive is this book that it even caught the attention of the man who was President of the United States 20 years ago. Hanging in the office of Johnstown Magazine editor, Arlene Johns, is a letter written and signed by President Bush, thanking her for sending him a copy of the book and also for being a contributor and guest editor on the book itself. The Flight 93 Memorial was so impressed with the collection that the book is sold in the Memorial Gift Shop (as well as online and at the Tribune Democrat offices).
Heroes Were Made is indeed a heartfelt tribute not only to September 11 and to Flight 93, but also to the community of Shanksville, those who responded to the horrific scene, and the efforts and importance of those efforts to fund and build the permanent Flight 93 National Memorial. But above all, the book is a testament and a reminder to the remarkable resiliency of the human spirit.
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11, a second edition of Heroes Were Made is now available – with new updated and expanded information. A portion of the proceeds of the sale of the book is donated to the Flight 93 Memorial Fund.