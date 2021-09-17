“I felt the impact of the day years later…”
How becoming a mother changed my perspective on national and global affairs
By BROOKE LONG
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
On September 11, 2001, I was a junior in high school.
I was in journalism class at the ripe age of 16 soon to be 17. When I noticed “something” was happening, my teacher turned on the TV and told us to be quiet and listen.
I saw what appeared to be a plane crash. But then the news went on explaining live in detail what was happening. My teacher cried and not just an alligator tear cry but she sobbed, and other teachers crowded around the TV. I wasn’t sure what was going on. I felt sad for my teachers and the faculty but it didn’t mean anything to me as a 16 year old girl. I know that sounds callous and cold even. But let’s face it, children do not recognize history, fear and even dangerous situations as adults do. I remember the phones at school were ringing off the hook from worried parents. Wondering if they needed to come get their children from school, or if we were safe. It was a somber day as far as I can remember. Especially to the adults and teachers in school.
I don’t even know if I knew how 9/11 should be affecting me as an American. Later that day I came home and my parents were rocked by this event. Sad, angry, and worried for the Americans on the planes, the victims in the Trade Center and the Pentagon.
Oddly, I felt the impact of this day years later. When I was around 22 or 23, I was in Antigua for a trip with my husband. It was September 11 – five years later. We were at a Sandals resort and I remember the crowd of American tourist gathered around the TV in the resort lobby watching the news and the five year commemoration memorial service for those Americans who lost their lives. It was an eerie feeling to have a pull of patriotic love and comradery to other fellow U.S. citizens. I teared up, and then actually sobbed watching the videos of people jumping to their death and the pictures of Mothers, Fathers, Brothers and Sisters who perished that day in 2001.
Now as a 37 year old mother to four children my mind and eyes have been opened to just what America went through on that fateful day so many years ago. The messages and last moments of those who lost their lives. Listening to phone recordings of people telling their family members they loved them and to not worry to be strong without them. I think that if I was older, I would have been more involved emotionally.
I didn’t understand the impact till I was in my 20s. We didn’t have Facebook, or other social media outlets 20 years ago and I think that our children definitely have a major advantage with reading the news and current events than I did in the early 2000s.
I remember seeing my family pray on their knees, I remembered we bought American Flags and went to a motorcycle rally watching men and women ride their bikes with flowing American Flags attached to their motorcycles showing their pride and love for our wounded country. But again, it wasn’t until later that the reality hit me hard and brought me to tears. When I was first thought about contributing a piece to this issue, I was truly embarrassed that I couldn’t answer this question the way an American should answer it. If that makes sense. I wanted to give raw details of my heart break and sadness but it didn’t come to me so easily as a young girl. This has helped me to be more educated on current events and include my children to think more globally and understand what is happening not only in America but around the world.