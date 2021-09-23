In Memoriam
Flight 93
The hard copy September 2021 edition of of Allegany Magazine is dedicated in memory of the 40 Americans on board United Flight 93 on September 11, 2001.
Our thank you can never be expressed enough.
To read the biographies of the passengers and crew of United Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, as compiled by the National Park Service for the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, click on each photo featured here. Each photo and story of those on board is included in the available copies of our September 2021 commemorative edition offering a 20-year retrospective on the day that came "close to home."
Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers continue to be extended to the family, friends, and loved ones of all the heroes on board United Flight 93 that day.
Information for this story compiled by the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine (sister publications to Allegany Magazine) and by the Flight 93 Memorial. Allegany Magazine thanks them for their generous help in collecting this information.