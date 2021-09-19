It was a very unifying moment for not just our community
By MIKE MCKAY
Special Contribution, Allegany Magazine
In looking back on September 11, 2001, I remember the total shock I felt that day. I had arrived at the Dryclean, and the television was on. Customers were gathered round as we all witnessed the events unfolding. It was chilling and shocking to watch the towers of the World Trade Center fall. I immediately went home to be with my family and inform my wife as to what was going on in New York City. We turned on the television and continued to watch the coverage of events unfolding. Finding out that what was taking place was the result of terrorism gave me the feelings anger and revenge. Yet mixed with this was constant feeling of I just wanted to help the people. Logistically I knew that it was difficult, but I kept thinking about all of the firefighters and police officers who were running inside as people were fleeing. I kept asking myself what could I do to help them?
In the weeks and months that followed, our Churches were filled as people came together to pray together and turn to God for comfort. It was a very unifying moment for, not just our community, but our nation. Americans are a faith-based people, and it was comforting to see it as well as experience it. Along with that there was less political divide. It really seemed people would check that at the door as we put the country above ourselves.
In the time since September 11, I often reflect on the importance of our first responders. I remember them as I carry out my duties in Annapolis so that they will have the resources they need. They will always have a special place in my heart. I am planning later this year to take courses on becoming a firefighter/EMS Chaplain. Faith is a very important part of my life and if there is anyway that I can help these men and women with some of the struggles they go through, I want to do so.