The Day the Whole World Changed
By HEATHER LANCASTER
Columnist, Allegany Magazine
For this particular issue, I knew that I wanted to ask my husband about his recollection of September 11th because his memory is much better and more vivid than mine. When thinking back on this day, my memory is a bit of a blur in that I remember being in a high school history class and not quite grasping what was happening. It was unfathomable that something like this was occurring and how many lives were lost. When I asked my husband about his remembrance of the day, his thoughts were much clearer.
Heather: Do you remember where you were?
Jared: I was in the Johnson Heights Medical Building in Cumberland.
HL: Do you remember what you were doing?
JL : Taking X-rays with my friend, Stephanie MacDonald. We were first year X-ray students at Allegany College of Maryland.
HL: How did that day make you feel?
JL: This day was such a range of emotions, from disbelief to anger and obviously sorrow. My dad worked at ATK at the time and I remember rumors that the facility may have been a target, so I was of course worried.
HL: Have you been to the Ground Zero in NYC or to the Flight 93 Memorial and if so, what was that experience like?
JL: I’ve been to both ground zero in New York City and the Flight 93 Memorial. Both are heartbreaking, but beautiful.
HL: What are your general thoughts and reflections when you think about September 11?
JL : 9/11/2001 brought countless emotions to this country. For the first time in many of our lives, we felt vulnerable. We were fearful of another attack. But the one thing that I remember most, is the unity this country showed days after.
Last year Jared and I happened to be in the vicinity of the Flight 93 Memorial so we decided to stop since neither of us had ever been there. It was haunting. Only the deafening wind could be heard, but it felt like you could almost hear the voices from those that lost their lives that terrible day. None of the other visitors spoke and every now and then you could hear the ringing of the wires on the flag pole hitting against the pole from the wind. The overlook onto the field was devastating because you could envision the crash. I was filled with such sadness for those poor people that lost everything. Seeing their photos and some of the items from the crash made the hairs on my arms stand. It was difficult to believe that this happened, period, yet so close to home. Neither of us spoke for a few minutes after leaving the site because it was very moving and impactful. My heart goes out to those individuals and their families and friends.