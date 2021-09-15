Resetting our priorities and our connections in the community
The Valiant Mission for a Post 9/11 World.
By CAROLYN WIEBRECHT BOND
Special Contributor, Allegany Magazine
I recall vividly the beautiful, late summer weather of that fateful day. Pilots call it “severe clear,” an aviation term for cloudless blue skies, often following a storm, that make conditions perfect for flying. A cruel irony, to say the least.
At Allegany College of Maryland where I worked, we hoped the weather would hold for the 40th anniversary celebration of the college planned for later that week. Twenty years ago, I was a 38-year-old mother of two daughters, one in elementary school and one in middle school. Most of my concerns revolved around raising them and balancing my career and family demands. I had the usual trepidations any mother has about the impending adolescent years.
Very early instant messaging programs allowed my daughters to interact with friends in real-time with characters appearing on the screen as they typed. Primitive by today’s standards, their new digital connection to the outside world unnerved me. My husband had a cell phone for business purposes, but most people I knew did not own one.
When the first plane hit at 8:46 a.m., I would have been sipping coffee at my desk and working on a deadline. In the 17-minute interval between the first and second plane crashes, a tectonic shift was taking place in the world. We just didn’t know it yet.
Shortly after the second plane hit at 9:03 a.m., office mates began receiving phone calls from loved ones that something was amiss. Yes, actual landline phone calls. Retired parents who rarely called adult children at work would say, almost in unison, “Do you know what is happening?” When a plane hit the Pentagon, our worst suspicions were realized. America was under attack.
ACM had campuses in both Somerset and Bedford counties then, so when Flight 93 went down near Shanksville, the realities were a little too close to home for me. I took the rest of the day off. The Mother Hen in me needed to gather my children under my wings.
Despite their resistance, my daughters and I spent the afternoon playing board games and making homemade chocolate milkshakes. We watched some of the news coverage together, but not much. They were old enough to grasp the significance but also young enough to be harmed by repeated images of shock and horror. I wanted to hold on to their innocence a little longer, though I secretly mourned for what I knew was increasing global fragility in the world they would inherit.
The college leadership cancelled the planned 40th anniversary celebration in favor of a prayer vigil. On the promenade between the library and the humanities building, hundreds held hands and prayed as clergy representing various faiths led us. The sound of the reflecting pools offered a soothing backdrop. The original campus architects had designed the water feature as a symbol of the light and hope that education offers. How prescient a vision, especially for that particular day.
What I recall most about the days following 9/11 was the moral clarity that trauma can offer. How it reset our priorities and connected us more deeply to one another. We were kinder to strangers and more willing to tell those around us we love them. All too graphically, we had been reminded that another day is not promised.
As a nation, we set aside our differences in favor of pitching in to do the heavy work of restoration and extending comfort to those who mourned. We frequented houses of worship or spent more time in quiet contemplation. We hung flags. We united. More than ever, we realized the “Power of One.”
We learned that day that through generous philanthropy, multiple lives can be touched. Repeated often enough, that generosity can help a community join hands and lift its voices to expand opportunity, promote education and leadership, and inspire unity and good for generations to come. It’s a most valiant mission for a post 9/11 world.
Should readers wish to support either organization mentioned in this article, they may contact the Allegany College of Maryland Foundation at 301-784-5200 or the Community Trust Foundation at 301-876-9172.