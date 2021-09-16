“The World’s Ending…. Turn on the TV”
The Art Inspired from the Anguish and the Ashes
By KIMBERLI ROWLEY
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
I was in bed – not really asleep – but drifting in and out. Contemplating getting up but not wanting to leave the comfortable security of my blankets. The phone on the bedside table let out a shrill ring. My boyfriend Jason’s voice came over the line. “The world’s ending, Kim. Turn on the TV.”
And, suddenly, there we were. All of us. Glued to our television sets – leaving only to go to the bathroom or grab a quick snack from the fridge. Convinced that this was some bad dream that we would wake from. Praying for people we knew. Praying for complete strangers. And we stayed in that emotional coma for days…for weeks…for months – trying to make sense of it all and searching for a resolution that wouldn’t come until many years later.
When we awoke from the fog, the world around us had changed. We were no longer protected. There was fear where there had never been before, uncertainty in institutions and beliefs in which we’d always been confident and an unsettling need to do something – anything to get back on track. And those of us in Generation X did what we always do in times of angst – we threw ourselves into art. And through that vice – songs, paintings, poems – we screamed, we cried, we united and we spoke our truths like we never had before.
The early 2000s were a hotbed of creativity sparked by controversy. The radio waves ran the gambit from songs meant to unite and inspire like Alan Jackson’s “Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning?” to in-your-face looks at the rawness of that day like “I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love,” the first song ever written by the band My Chemical Romance – penned after Gerard May witnessed the Twin Towers attack on his way to work. Artists like John Mayer, Sarah McLaughlin, Toby Keith, and Coldplay were inspired to create new music and give voices to the victims, first responders and American people at home.
Visual artists responded to the tragedy head-on with often disturbing recreations of the aftermath of 9/11 as well as nostalgic creations meant to evoke empathy and stir emotions. Spiegelman’s “In the Shadow of No Towers, “created in 2004, was a product of his PTSD that he was struggling to cope with even years after the attack. “Tree of Blood” was only a work in progress when artist Bruce Brooks witnessed the horror of the tragedy. Following the account, her color palette in the painting changed to blood red and white and the blue color came to represent the churning and turbulence of her shock.
And the list goes on. To this day, work inspired by 9/11 and the climate of the world following that day, continues to be produced, performed, critiqued and celebrated.
Being an artist myself, over the years, I have relived that fateful day more than once in my work as an actress, director and theatre professional. The first project in which I recounted those years following the tragedy was a stage version of Green Days’ American Idiot – a musical based on the band’s albums American Idiot and 21st Century Breakdown, both of which, are products of the post-9/11 society. The musical is not about 9/11, but rather the aftermath and the effects it had on my generation.
Three different journeys are explored through the three main male characters – all products of the social issues of the time: depression, drug abuse and mental illness. As I worked on this piece as a director and actor, I remember – particularly when I was wearing my director hat – explaining to younger cast members – some actors who were infants when September 11 2001 happened -- how important it was that we captured the hopelessness and desperation that these people felt at that time. The loneliness. The need for a vice to get through the day. But, also the wild abandon of using music, partying and violence to block everything out and stay numb.
The experience was unique in that our cast had a large age range. One of the early rehearsals, we went around the table and everyone said where they were when 9/11 happened. Most were in high school in class, a few (like me) were in college and some were barely old enough to remember – I think the youngest was only three at the time. Hearing each person’s perspective was enlightening and really made the group gel as a unit hell bent to get it right.
And, in my opinion, we more that got it right. Ironically, the first Sunday matinee fell on September 11th, 2016 – the 15th anniversary -- and the energy in that theatre on that day was something I will remember for the rest of my life.
The following year, in September, I was stage managing a production of the conspiracy drama, Yankee Tavern at the Cumberland Theatre, where I was enjoying my first season as the Co-Artistic Director. Quite a detour from the brash and loud punk music of American Idiot, this small-cast play centered around the barrage of “theories” about 9/11. About the agony of that uncertainty that we all went through. Not know who to trust. Not knowing what to believe. It was all there.
As we worked though the play in rehearsal, I remember getting so caught up in it and wondering why I hadn’t noticed some of the things the play called into question. Everything from Building 7 to who the mastermind behind the planned attacks really was and how much the U.S. government knew prior to that day was explored. As I watched the actors let themselves go down the rabbit hole of disbelief, skepticism and, finally, paranoia, each night – there were times I lived it all with them. And, when it was over, I did have a somewhat different outlook on the events of that day.
Now, some may beg the question, are these journeys – be they through a photograph, song, or play – still needed? Do we need to dredge up those feelings that we all felt that day and the days following – especially now that we are twenty years removed?
I can think of no other answer than “absolutely.” The art created in the wake of 9/11 is a eulogy to the lives that were lost, a testament to the power the of the human spirit and, perhaps, a gentle yet firm reminder of our mortality, the destruction that extremism can cause and the unity that we can achieve when we all get on the same page.
The great Stella Adler once said: “Life beats down and crushes the soul and art reminds you that have one.” Wise words.