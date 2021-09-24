United Flight 93 from Newark, New Jersey bound for San Francisco, California crashed at 10:03 a.m. in Shanksville, Pa. directly 40 miles north of Allegany County, Maryland.
These are the last known words spoken from passengers and crew members who were able to call family members and friends from the flight. All three are part of the Flight 93 Memorial exhibit and part of the 911 Commission Report.
Our hearts continue to go out to their family members who hold these final words from their loved ones as sacred.
“Elsa, it's Lynn. Um. I only have a minute. I'm on United 93 and it's been hijacked, uh, by terrorists who say they have a bomb. Apparently, they uh, flown a couple of planes into the World Trade Center already and it looks like they're going to take this one down as well. Mostly, I wanted to say I love you... and I'm going to miss you... and... and please give my love to Mom and Dad, and … mostly, I just love you and I just wanted to tell you that. I don't know if I'm going to get the chance to tell you again or not. … All my stuff is in the safe. The uh, the safe is in my closet in my bedroom. The combination is: you push C for clear and then 0-9-1-3 and then, uh, and then it should ... and maybe pound and then it should unlock. I love you and hope that I can talk to you soon. Bye.”
Passenger Linda Gronlund
Message left on her sister’s answering machine.
September 11, 2001
9:46 a.m.
“Hi, Baby. I’m ... Baby, you have to listen to me carefully. I’m on a plane that's been hijacked. I’m on the plane. I’m calling from the plane. I want to tell you I love you. Please tell my children that I love them very much and I’m so sorry, babe. Umm. I don’t know what to say. There’s three guys. They’ve hijacked the plane. I’m trying to be calm. We’re turned around and I’ve heard that there’s planes that been, been flown into the World Trade Center. I hope to be able to see your face again, Baby. I love you. Good-bye.”
CeeCee Lyles,
United 93 Flight Attendant
Voice mail message left to her husband Lorne.
September 11, 2001
9:47 a.m.
“This is going to be harder on you, and I want you to be okay. They're getting ready to break into the cockpit. I have to go. I love you. Good-bye.”
Honor Elizabeth Wainio
On a phone call to her stepmother
September 11, 2001
9:53 a.m.