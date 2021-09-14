September 11 through a 12 year old’s eyes
Something is up. This is something different entirely.
By CODY STECKMAN
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
It’s lunch time at Washington Middle School. I’m 12 years old. Today is September 11th 2001.
The usual commotion of the cafeteria has given way to an almost library type of setting. The commonly packed tables now have only a peppering of students not exactly sure what is going on. By this point, most parents had come to take their kids out of school for the day. Those of us left were either a mixture of anxious, nervous and to be honest a bit jealous to see our friends, one by one being called to the office to be taken home by their parents.
Earlier this day, I was in music class. A class I usually enjoy because there is a loose structure and I get to play all kinds of instruments with my classmates. We began our assignment for the day which, if I remember correctly, was learning the keyboard. A few minutes into the class, and without context, a classmate said to me that he had heard, somehow because this pre dated regular cell phone use, that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. I remember at the moment not thinking anything of it. Why would I? I didn’t even know what the World Trade Center was at the time. However, almost immediately after that, I noticed a change in the faces of my teacher.
Something was happening. Something I couldn’t even comprehend.
We turn on the TV that is positioned on top of a supply cabinet in the music room to see the flames coming out of one of the towers. Still at this point, I wasn’t overly concerned. I’m 12. This seems like an accident. But as the minutes passed, I could tell that I should be more concerned about this but I’m not exactly sure why yet. Teachers are talking in whispers to each other. The students, at this point without the usual full attention of the teachers, are becoming a bit more restless than what they normally would be. Something is up. This is something different entirely.
For whatever reason after this point, I don’t remember hearing much about the rest of the events that took place. I go about my day like normal. There was an unusual amount of students getting called to the office to go home; some in my classroom, some not. It was hard to quantify until it was lunch time, when we could see the sheer number of students missing.
Just before the lunch period ended, over the loud speaker I hear “Would Cody Steckman please report to the office” It was my turn to leave. My mom didn’t seem that worried but looking back I could understand her trying not to panic me about the situation. We drive home and the TV is already turned on to CNN. At this point, the second plane had already hit and it felt like I was the last to know that it was a terrorist attack. I’ve had no previous recollection of what a terrorist was or what they did, so this moment defined it for me. I distinctly remember walking outside and looking up at that sky, as if I'd be able to see something. I don't know why I did this because I was old enough to know that I wouldn't see anything other than blue.
Perhaps the most unforgettable moment was watching replays of the events, which could not be avoided, and seeing those poor souls who decided in that moment that the best thing for them to do at that point would be to jump from the tower. It was, and still is, something that I can’t shake seeing. But it’s almost as, if not more unshakable that amongst the devastation, we all witnessed the sacrifice that ordinary people made to help complete strangers in the face of terrorism.
The saying is “never forget.” It was truly on that day, and the days to follow I realized what we as humans are capable of; both utter destruction and selfless compassion. Those are the two things I'll never forget.