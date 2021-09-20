A small whisper echoing in the well of my despair
Was there an outgoing message from one of the Flight 93 hijackers?
By ELLEN MCDANIEL-WEISSLER
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
Some days are so dumbfounding, so painful and horrific that they act like a jackhammer, mercilessly chiseling their monstrosity into the Mt. Rushmore of our collective consciousness, cleaving unhealing scars into our universal soul. Some days are like that. Some days are human perdition.
I am old enough to remember the JFK assassination. I was nearly four, but having never seen my mother cry before burned that day into my fledgling brain. She, who barely ever turned on the TV, sat riveted for days by the ordeal unfolding on that flickering black-and-white screen, ignoring household tasks, barely stepping away to produce quick meals for the family. A Coke bottle stuck in the mailbox by our front door held an American flagpole, draped with black crepe. Our bedtime prayers now included pleas to the Almighty to care for the fallen leader's soul, to comfort the Kennedys and a stunned nation. After his burial in Arlington National Cemetery, our family joined the silent, somber procession paying honor to his memory at that chilly, pensive site.
We lived in College Park, until 1970; my father's congregation was just inside the Capitol city limits. Dad stood locked in an unceasing battle with his parishioners, trying to get them to allow people of color to attend the church, which stood in a predominantly black neighborhood. One of his first actions during the initial year of his pastorate was to attend the March on Washington in '63. So the world we lived and worshiped in exploded again into agony in 1968, when Martin Luther King was gunned down. Near Easter-time it was, and I remember being checked in and out across the DC city boundaries by thickly-armed National Guardsmen, with more of them patrolling the church and the Safeway store across the road, as we went to Sunday School and Wednesday night Lenten services. When Bobby Kennedy followed his brother to Arlington only a few months later, the burning ache, the revulsion grew still more acute. These were men who nurtured America's better angels.
Sometimes being human is more than human beings can bear.
I cannot recall 9-11 in a vacuum. I cannot think of it as detached from the rest of my life. My parents are getting old and infirm. My father is beset with the family curse of Alzheimer's; mom, overwhelmed, needs our help. With mixed reluctance and willingness my husband and I and our toddler give up our 1839 house in West Virginia and uproot to Cumberland.
September 11, 2001.
The energetic chaos of moving day. Vans in the driveway, sturdy stevedores schlepping boxes and furniture, stumbling up the rickety wooden front steps, cursing cheerfully at their own clumsiness. Go left? Go right? Family room? Living room? Kitchen?
Someone calls out that there is a shocking report on the truck radio. Slowly it trickles in, slowly we pause in what we’re doing to listen. A plane has crashed into one of the World Trade Center towers – horrific, horrible, dreadful loss of life; gradually we sift back to work, waiting for casualty counts as one does in this age of air flight, taking mental inventory of friends and relatives who might be in Manhattan. Word crackles again through the speakers – a plane has hit the Pentagon. This is no longer gob-smacking coincidence. This is terrorism. We are struck dumb, huddling around the truck cab to hear. Work grinds to a halt as we listen, open-mouthed, strangers brought together in dawning anguish. Confusion. Bewilderment. This can't be happening.
Mom calls from across town, where she is watching our son. What's going on? She's scared – the TV news anchors flash her back to a radio announcer on December 7, 1941, to Walter Cronkite on November 22, 1963. The South Tower collapses, humans living and dead riding that ski-jump of rubble to its earthly impact; people pause to live-stream it as they flee on foot, Armageddon clouds of toxic debris and dust engulfing them. The Brooklyn Bridge floods with refugees escaping to the outer borough, many ghosted with the ash of the stricken Towers.
Suddenly, the ground beneath us shakes! Just for an instant, then settles again. What was that? Have they nuked DC?
Flight 93 has ploughed and planted itself in the field outside of Shanksville.
It is over. It is finished.
And yet it will never end.
Scattered through our lifetimes, jarring us awake from our sleepy complacency, are the moments and days when our placid smiles are slammed into a brick wall, our teeth are knocked out, and our consciousness reels from the utter insanity that all too frequently bludgeons the human condition.
Sometimes the ugliness is so austere, so blatant and remorseless that we cannot look away.
Toward the end of September 2001, my husband was at work as the IT director of a call center in Frostburg. One of their contracts involved making service calls to recently-initiated telephone customers. A call center rep working that day urgently signaled my husband to her station to listen to what she was hearing, to tell her that she wasn't hallucinating.
She had phoned a number to check in on a new customer, and hearing his voice mail pick up had almost canceled the call, when she caught the sound of a frantic, heavily-accented male voice shrieking into her ear. Against a background of screams and weeping, the message went something like this:
“I'm sorry! Please forgive me! I never meant this to happen! They told us we were just going to hijack theplane and ask for a ransom and then land safely and no one would get hurt! If I had known people were going to die, I never would have been part of this! Please forgive me! God forgive me! I'm so sorry!”
Shaken and horrified, my husband and his co-workers gradually pieced together what had happened. The 9-11 hijackers who were trained to fly the planes knew what the plan was. Others involved in the plot were told only to keep the passengers quiet and in their seats, and that everything would end peacefully. One of these, finally realizing that he and the innocent passengers on the plane were doomed, had the presence of mind to call his own landline from the plane and re-record the outgoing voice mail greeting from his cell phone, in the desperate hope that someday, someone would hear it. Could it be? Someone involved in the horror of that day wanted us to know that he would have given anything to stop the reality, to rewind the tape – and spent the last precious seconds of his life trying to tell us so. That recorded message was turned over to the FBI, and I expect it now lies somewhere in their vaults. I take a morsel of comfort from that anguished voice on that recording, though I confess I never personally heard it.
It's a still, small whisper echoing in the well of my despair as I relive 9-11. Evil has cracks in it. It isn't always complete. And because of that voice, for me evil did not entirely triumph on 9-11. I hold on to that. When there’s nothing left, I hear that voice, and my grief is briefly eased. It's a tendril, fragile and weak, but its roots are strong. Even when evil seems to triumph, it never achieves consummate victory.