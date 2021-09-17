The most deeply impactful were the images of the figures blanketed in ash. The ash caked faces with dark tear-streaked lines that tracked their length, some spattered with red, the result of injury. Why these images you might ask? Because in those moments, there was no difference in skin color. These people were all the same, their color grey. Race, religion, political affiliation, skin color, orientation, cultural differences all ceased to exist. They were all the same.