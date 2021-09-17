We set an example and learned great lessons that day, even in the face of tragedy.
How I wish that we had remembered that part of that horrible day, those weeks and months.
By CARISA FAZENBAKER
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
I was working from home at the time and had the news coverage on all the time. It was non-stop. I stopped eating, wasn’t sleeping right, I was consumed by sadness and grief for the victims and their families. I finally had to force myself to turn off the news. It was completely unhealthy for me to have it on 24/7 but I couldn’t help it. I wanted to see justice, I wanted someone to have survived. I wanted there to be a miracle.
The morning started off like every other morning. I woke up, got the boys ready and drove them to school, got my daughter breakfast -- no different than any other day. We had recently moved into our townhome and weren’t scheduled to have the cable installed until that afternoon. Shortly before 9 a.m., my neighbor appeared at my back door, visibly shaken and asked me if I had the TV on. Once I explained that cable wasn’t being installed until later that day, she told me that I had to come with her and took me into her living room. As I stood in disbelief with my youngest, who at the time wasn’t even a year old yet, I watched as smoked billowed out of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. My thoughts immediately went to those in the building and the terror they must be experiencing, their families who must be watching from home and be worried sick. As we were standing unable to pull ourselves away from the coverage and still trying to make it make sense, my stomach lurched as we watched the plane deliberately fly into the South Tower. In that moment, when the plane made impact and the fireball exploded, the realization struck that this was no accident, it wasn’t some terrible instrumental or pilot error that had resulted in the North Tower crash. This was planned, coordinated, intentional. My mind raced…how could this happen? Who did this? Why!! These people were innocent, they hadn’t done anything to harm anyone! My neighbor, Lori, and I stood and cried in silence. Tears streaming down our faces and unable to even speak, there were simply no words to express everything we were feeling and thinking. We just stood and hugged each other.
A short time later, the Pentagon was next as the attacks continued and it wasn’t long before we learned that there was yet another flight that was a suspected high-jacking. The Pentagon was struck at 9:37 am, the South Tower collapsed at 9:59 am, Flight 93 crashed in the field in Shanksville at 10:03 am and the North Tower collapsed at 10:28 am. In just over 2 hours, the world changed, time stood still, there was a collective holding of breath and gut-wrenching sorrow.
With each event my heart broke more, my tears flowed hotter and heavier, that sick feeling in the pit of my stomach grew more intense. I couldn’t help but think of the families who were on the outside looking in and watching in horror, knowing that they had family trapped inside of the towers or Pentagon or on one of the hijacked flights. My heart broke yet again for those who were family and friends to the heroic first responders who rushed into the scene to grapple with how to combat and resolve what was happening. There is no training for this, how do you even approach this kind of event? Yet, they did.
The most profoundly impactful images for me, though, weren’t the images of billowing smoke or flames, or the furniture and paper falling through the air. They weren’t the images of the planes as they were flying toward the buildings or the damage done to the structures. The most deeply impactful were the images of the figures blanketed in ash. The ash caked faces with dark tear-streaked lines that tracked their length, some spattered with red, the result of injury. Why these images you might ask? Because in those moments, there was no difference in skin color. These people were all the same, their color grey. Race, religion, political affiliation, skin color, orientation, cultural differences all ceased to exist. They were all the same; victims, survivors, heroes, humans. I watched as total strangers helped pull others to safety under vehicles and into doorways as the towers collapsed and the shockwave that carried debris and soot raced down the streets of the city. I watched as strangers removed articles of clothing or tore strips of clothing from their own bodies to apply tourniquets to others to help stop the bleeding until medical personnel could provide assistance. I watched as people simply came together in the face of extreme trauma, a living nightmare, and loved one another. We set aside all differences and came together to provide assistance. We displayed empathy and compassion and understanding. We mourned those we lost as a nation. Not only our own citizens but those from around the globe who lost their lives on our soil that day. We were all simply people. We set an example and learned great lessons that day, even in the face tragedy. We can be accepting and embrace others, we can move beyond race, ethnicity, and cultural divide. How I wish that we had remembered that part of that horrible day, those weeks and months.
My wish is that we get back to that lesson, the bigger picture that I saw personally that came about through an event that could have broken us. I saw a country that stood strong, together. I wish that we could look upon one another now, as we did then, as brothers and sisters, setting aside those things which now seem to divide us. There was no judgement of one another, no bias. How I wish we could remember when we all appeared grey, worked together to lift one another up, helped each other to safety, and hugged one another because we genuinely cared.
We were all human and vulnerable and mortal, the things that divide us, forgotten.