The view from the airport
“We stood … and stared …for the next several hours as planes landed. One plane after the other.”
By WILLIAM HAND
Columnist, Allegany Magazine
On September 11, 2001 I was working at a World War II themed restaurant in Ohio. The 356th Fighter Group – which people locally referred to as the Bomber Squadron – was decorated inside to resemble the way a restaurant might have looked during war time of the 1930s and 40s. The lobby featured sandbags stacked against a wall. The décor was vintage war era themed with books and photos and even fireplaces designed to have an authenticity about it. The 356th was technically on airport property and because of a special lease agreement, the owner (my boss) was pretty much left alone as long as it did not interfere with airport business.
The restaurant had a huge picture window where diners could watch planes land and take off from the airport. We were right on the edge of the runway so those of us who worked there used to joke that if a plane didn’t quite hit its runway target, we would all be taken out.
Because of our location, we often catered to people who were either flying, landed, or waiting on family members who were coming or going. Our big day was Sunday when we served a huge brunch. Mondays we were closed. And so this being a Tuesday, we were all back at work that day.
I was at work probably for 90 minutes when a coworker came in and reported that a plane had crashed into the Twin Towers in New York. We all thought it was some freakish accident and went back to our duties setting up business as usual. That was all about to change.
Shortly after we heard that indeed this was an act of terrorism, the FAA ordered every plane in the sky to land. Thousands of planes. And all of them had to land at the nearest possible airport. And that included the airport by the 356th. Our owner decided for that day to close but because of our proximity, none of us were allowed to leave the property. Anyone who was on airport land – and technically we were – had to stay put. And so we stood in the dining room and stared with awe as for the next several hours – hours upon hours – the planes landed. The runways around us were a solid line of traffic all morning. One plane after the other. The tarmac of the airport looked like one big parking lot of planes. And then we heard that the folks on board those planes had nowhere to go – some passengers were being shuttled by the airport to local hotels because no one knew how long it would be before planes were allowed to fly again.
I remember for what seemed like a long time, the job at the restaurant was to prepare meals to be delivered to stranded passengers at the airport. There was no Sunday brunch, no lunch or dinner rushes – just delivery after delivery to the airport so the folks who still had nowhere to go could eat.
It was surreal to be inside of World War II themed restaurant a week later when the President of the United States announced we were at war. The airport then seemed safer because the military maintained a heavy presence. We had to pull up to National Guard on duty and show our ID to enter our parking lot.
And it seemed like an eternity before any of us looked out that big window and saw planes land or take off.
I remember also my Dad sent all four of his kids a thoughtful letter in the mail where he addressed the events in an effort to reassure us:
“I would urge you to continue to hold your head high, out of reach of these adversities, out of reach of the constant bombardment of bad news. How much we are impacted by devastating news – personal and global – is up to us,” my father, Patrick Hand, wrote. “We determine our own response. We might not be able to control what is happening around us but we can control how much we react. The United States has weathered other setbacks and will weather this one… And so will we.”