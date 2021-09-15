911 support

 Original photo courtesy of the Associated Press

By C.J. CANGIANELLI

Columnist, Allegany Magazine

The summer of 2001 was a fresh start for me. I had just broken up with a boyfriend and was ready to move on. I called my friend Lynette in Boston and asked if I could crash with her for a while until I decided if Boston felt right. She said yes so I packed up my car with everything I owned and set out for MA.

During my time there, we took in a Red Sox game, visited Cheers, listened to the Boston Pops live during the 4th of July celebration, and went to a salsa club. So. Much. Fun. But it didn’t feel like the next place I would call home. So I called my previous landlord, Shirley, in Asheville, NC and asked her when the next unit would become available.  In August of 2001, my Subaru and I were on the road to NC. It took me a few weeks to get settled in- buying furniture, unpacking boxes, setting up the computer back when they were big heavy cubes with separate speakers and wires galore, and job hunting. Things were going well. I was feeling peaceful.

Then 9/11.  

I slept in that morning. As I started my day by feeding my cat, Meeka, and making my own breakfast, I turned on the TV. Astonishment. Disbelief. Horror. I sat glued to the couch unable to look away. I remember my first thought was, “Where else are they going to strike?” I peeked out the window and there was no activity, no cars coming or going, no people. In that moment, I felt very alone and vulnerable.

Hours went by and eventually my parents phoned me that evening. They had been trying all day but couldn’t get through. They asked me if I was going to stay in North Carolina or come “home.” It was a confusing time. What was safest? There was no way of knowing if there would be more attacks or where or when. I decided to stay where I was…500 miles away…and hope for the best.

In the days to come, we would learn more about the hijackers and their motives, the victims, and the heroes. One by one, I would talk to friends who knew somebody that perished or was present in NYC or DC or PA. 

I would leave my apartment only to get groceries.

I would get a job at the fitness center.

I would meet my neighbors.

My small little life would continue as before. But I would remain consumed by questions. How can one group of people hate another group of people? How can hate fill a person’s heart? How can we teach love, respect, tolerance, and inclusion instead of hate?

I didn’t have the answers then and I still don’t have the answer. But I can be kind and try to make others feel included and important. Be the change. Be love and compassion. That will be my legacy.

