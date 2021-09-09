“Expect to feel emotions you haven’t felt in twenty years.”
Reflection, Remembrance, Reverence…
A Visit to the Flight 93 Memorial
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
Photography by Shane Riggs/Allegany Magazine 2021
It’s a holy place but this is not a church.
It is the final resting place for 40 people and yet it is not a cemetery.
It is a National Park and yet this is a place of great stillness, quiet reflection, and even a heaviness that sits with a sadness inside the heart.
This is the Flight 93 Memorial Site – located just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania – a town thrust into the spotlight twenty years ago when the second attack on U.S. soil by a foreign government was carried out to horrific ends on September 11, 2001.
“This is our first time here and this is not what we expected,” says Charles, who is at the memorial site on this muggy day in June with his wife, Cecily. They are visiting from Pittsburgh. “We stopped by here years and years ago when it was just the field and the fences and now to see this center complete with the artifacts and the news footage playing, and to put headphones on and hear the voicemail messages sent to loved ones by people on the plane – and to see the magnitude of all of it together, it’s very impressive but it still gets to me.”
The first memorial was temporary and was erected nearly immediately. The temporary memorial was located on a hillside 500 yards from the actual crash site. For years, the site where the plane crashed remained a crime scene and was frequently attended to by state and federal agents conducting an extensive investigation into the crash.
“We couldn’t do all of it in one day,” says Mark, who is here with his wife and two children – both of whom did not even exist two decades ago. “I was in the sixth grade when the plane crashed here. I have been wanting to see the memorial for years but didn’t know it was this big and took up this much acreage. It’s massive.It’s a lot to take in. There’s a lot to this – much more than I thought.”
In March 2002, Congressman John Murtha (PA-12) introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives to establish a National Memorial to be developed by a commission, and ultimately administered by the National Park Service. On April 16, 2002, Senator Arlen Specter (PA) introduced a version of the “Flight 93 National Memorial Act” in the Senate. On September 10, 2002, the bill passed both houses of Congress. The final bill specifically excluded the four hijackers from being memorialized. When signed by President George W. Bush on September 24, 2002, it became Public Law No. 107-226, and the site was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“My daughter is 20 this year,” says Vicki, who is inside the visitor’s center with her daughter, Britney. They are following the timeline of events mapped out among the exhibit. “She has never known the world before September 11, 2001. I wanted her to learn why the world today is the way it is.”
Of the four aircraft hijacked on September 11, Flight 93 is the only one that did not reach its intended target, presumed to be the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. The plane crashed in this field, killing all 44 occupants, including the four terrorists. The names of the terrorists, however, will never be included in this memorial.
“I was surprised at how emotional visiting the site made me,” says Rich, standing outside on a catwalk that leads to a view of the crash site itself. “It takes you right back to that day and everything we all were feeling. I think we told ourselves that day we would never forget and then somewhere along the way, maybe we did.”
The first phase of the permanent memorial was completed, opened, and dedicated on September 10, 2011. The concrete and glass visitor center opened on September 10, 2015, situated on a hill overlooking the crash site and the white marble Wall of Names. An observation platform at the visitor center and the white marble wall are both aligned beneath the path of Flight 93.
The Flight 93 National Memorial Campaign is a partnership among the Families of Flight 93, the Flight 93 Federal Advisory Commission, the Flight 93 Memorial Task Force, the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation and many representatives of local, state and national organizations, agencies and interests, as well as people from around the world.
“You don’t realize how big this memorial is until you pull into it,” Debi says. She is visiting the site for the first time since it was constructed. “Then you get into this facility, and you see the Tower of Voices first and then you make your way down a road to the Visitors’ Center and then there are the trails that go down to the crash site and the memorial wall with all the names on it and you have to think – there probably isn’t another National Park built around a crime scene.”
In 2008, the Families of Flight 93 Foundation began to acquire some of the private land – 400 acres in total -- and raised additional funds needed for the memorial. Ground was broken in November 2009. The cost of the permanent memorial is estimated at $60 million. Of that total, $20 million came from private donations and fundraisers through the foundations started by victims’ families.
“We went several years ago now, but just being there for me was emotionally overwhelming,” says visitor Joanne from Ohio. “Our kids were too young to understand, yet were quiet and understood it was a place of reflection.”
In 2017, construction of a 93 foot-tall “Tower of Voices” began. The tower contains 40 wind chimes – one for each passenger and crew member who died in the crash. The tower forms the gateway to the National Memorial and is visible from U.S. Route 30. The largest such structure ever built, the precast concrete tower supports polished aluminum chimes varying in length from five to 10 feet and in and varying tonalities –voices.
“My husband and I visited last year and the tower wasn’t quite finished yet,” Heather says. “And then we drove down to the Memorial. It is definitely very haunting. Everything was so quiet and almost like you could see and feel what happened to the people on the flight that day.”
Memorial Plaza is a place for quiet reflection and expressions of respect. The crash site itself is accessed only by the opening of a grand wooden gate – that gate is only open to family members of Flight 93 and to dignitaries – all four United States Presidents (Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden) since 2001 and three former Presidents (Carter, Bush, and Clinton) who served before the event have visited the crash site.
“My grandson was five on September 11, 2001. He had just started kindergarten. We were putting him on a kindergarten bus one week and then experiencing all of this one week later,” Joyce recalls. She is standing near those large white walls in Memorial Plaza. “He is 25 now and just got married. And yet, standing here, looking at this exhibit, all of this feels like it just happened yesterday. Turn around and blink and here we are.”
On Tuesday morning, September 11, 2001, United Flight 93 crashed into this former strip mine field leaving a crater 15 feet deep at 10:03 a.m. – about an hour after the first plane hit the World Trade Center in New York City.
“I had to walk outside and get some air just after being inside for awhile,” says Bill, sitting on a bench just outside the exhibit. “I wasn’t expecting the news footage and the audio tapes of the voice messages from people on the plane that day. My advice for anyone who is coming here is to expect to feel emotions you haven’t felt in twenty years.”
Flight 93 National Memorial has long been a place where visitors have brought tributes. Within hours after the crash, objects and messages began to appear – first on gathered hay bales and then eventually a chain link fence was constructed to serve as a temporary memorial. In most cases, items ranging from patches from police departments, to handmade signs to flowers were left as signs of honor, respect and remembrance. From a heartfelt message scrawled on any type of paper found in a visitor's pocket to a carefully crafted banner brought from home, these items were later cataloged and some have made it into the permanent collection inside the center. All message cards that are left at the Visitor Center or in Memorial Plaza today are saved as a complete archival collection.
“We visited the memorial when it was nothing more than an open field and a couple of Quonset huts, then again the year before the bell tower was completed,” says Marlene, a first time visitor to the now completed Memorial. “Emotionally overwhelming but also inspiring. It reminds us that love conquers all.”