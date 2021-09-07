Allegany Magazine

From the Editor’s Desk
Anyone of us could be boarding our own Flight 93 tomorrow.
Lessons about Love from the Lives Lost on September 11
Like you, I have very visceral memories of where I was on September 11, 2001 – twenty years ago. We all do. It’s one of those moments we can recall with great clarity. We can see in our mind where we were standing, what we were doing, how our knees buckled and the hairs stood on end and the goose bumps and tears wouldn’t cease. I was working as the managing editor for a newspaper in North Canton, Ohio at that time. For those you who don’t know, Flight 93 did not change its course over Cleveland – as some think. Its sudden “turn in the sky” happened over the Akron Canton Airport. It was air traffic controllers from the Akron Canton Airport that reported to the FAA that the aircraft had veered off course. And the newspaper where I was working at the time was roughly two miles from that airport. Several of us went outside and within mere minutes of hearing the plane had changed path over the skies near us, we noticed several jet fighters take to the atmosphere – low flying, sleek black and intimidating. The sight of those deployed jet fighters appearing suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere and racing through a perfectly blue sky that morning was something about that day I will not forget.
I recall upon learning Flight 93 was about to fly very near my hometown in Allegany County, I called Mom. I will never forget the tremble in her voice.
“We are under attack. When will it end? When can you come home, son?”
I remember I was oddly calm for most of the day – wearing the cap of a professional and trying to update our newspaper’s website with as much up to the minute detail as possible while also keeping track of where we had sent reporters, and conducting many in person and phone interviews non stop from our location. And while I actually did realize the significance, the “meaning” of the day – and the lessons that resonate with all us struck me just this year in compiling and editing this very issue.
I spent the day at the Flight 93 Memorial on a perfectly lovely day last June to gather information for this edition. By all accounts, the day I was there was very much like the day in September two decades ago.
And while standing in some quiet reflection of my own for a moment I began to think about the 40 people on board Flight 93 that day-- and not so much the people who loved them -- but the people who didn't.
One of the heroes of the Flight that day was Mark Bingham -- a proud gay man making his way home to San Francisco. He gave his life for a country that in 2001 wouldn't let him serve openly in the military or marry his partner. Yet he is credited with being one of the four passengers that overtook the terrorists and kept the plane from its intended target in Washington. His life is remembered in the heroic way in which he died but not for the bravery I am sure he faced every single day in the way he lived his life... just being who he was born to be.
And I'm sure he wasn't alone. I'm sure there was someone jealous that the “overachiever” pilot of that aircraft had been recently promoted.... or when the “brown noser” in the office got to fly on that business trip... or that the bleeding heart liberal was heading home for a wedding...or that the Bible Thumper just became a grandparent. Because yes... they were all on Flight 93 too.
Everyone on that plane not only left behind loved ones who mourn them still but folks who were envious of them and wanted to be them. Until now.
The point I am trying to make and the revelation that struck me twenty years later with older and more experienced but weakened eyes is -- you don't know the path someone took to get to where they are. You don’t know the hard work, the headaches, the stress, the anxiety, or sacrifice. You don’t know or have not experienced someone else’s pain. You have not endured the trauma, abuse, or suffering of someone else.
You were not there when your coworker escaped her abusive husband and put herself through school. You only know her as the lady who took your parking space. And her hair you make fun of? That's a wig because she is bald thanks to chemo. That guy you think is a snob because he doesn't attend your parties has social anxiety and a fear of being in crowds. The woman you think is too cheap to give a dollar in the office lottery pool gave that dollar to the homeless man you also make fun of. The old man you laugh at because he wears a bright pink hat? He marched in a protest in 1963 that got him beaten and arrested and he wears the pink hat to honor his wife who died of breast cancer.
You might think cutting down that big oak tree in your neighborhood is a good idea but all it’s going to do is show everyone how ugly your house is. And just like you don’t know a person’s past you also don’t know the future either. Theirs or yours. Anyone of us could be boarding our own Flight 93 tomorrow. You don’t know what struggles anyone else has. You don’t know the demons they wake to battle every single day. So why not just be nice?
On assignment in Shanksville, standing by those white marble memory planks bearing the names of all the people lost that day, I thought of all 40 souls on that plane 20 years ago. It’s likely most of them would still be alive today if not for an act of pure evil. But they are not here simply because three people who didn’t even personally know any of them just had that much hate inside their hearts. But, hate did not win that day. Hate might make the most noise but it never triumphs.
The Flight 93 Memorial Site is a reminder not just of a terrible day in our recent history but also of just how fragile, valuable and short life is.
We should never forget September 11, 2001, no. But we should also take a moment to realize the lessons in humanity, love, and heroism that day and what that moment taught and continues to teach all of us.
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Allegany Magazine
September 2021